Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gridhunter's avatar
Gridhunter
Aug 2

Will I check it out?

No

IDW's imprimatur discourages me. They hate me more than they want money.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture