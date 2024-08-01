New evidence has surfaced which indicates that MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) was active in the same Discord channel where Chris Tyson (aka Ava Kris Tyson) spammed minors with pornographic material and called them “daddy.”

In 2023, concerns were raised when Chris Tyson, the former co-host of the popular YouTube channel “MrBeast,” hinted on Instagram about dressing his young son in women's clothing. Then things got worse as allegations of an improper relationship with a teenage boy, known online as Lava and aged 13-15, surfaced. Chris Tyson’s grooming victim, Lava, who initially claimed that the situation involved merely edgy jokes without any issues, has since retracted his earlier statements and said, "Upon reviewing the original chat logs, I realize that the content was indeed inappropriate and wrong."

Soon after, a former MrBeast employee known as Dawson released a video claiming that if the truth about the Chris Tyson (also known as Ava Kris Tyson) scandal is unveiled, it would be the end of MrBeast's career. In the previous video, the former employee, Dawson, stated, "I worked at MrBeast from February to May of 2024. Kris is just the beginning of the problem, and when Jake the Viking claims MrBeast was aware, trust me, he was. I've heard numerous times that Ava Kris Tyson is a significant liability, but they can't let her go as she's threatened legal action and knows too much. When all the information about what she knew, along with what others know, comes to light, I guarantee you MrBeast's career will be over."

Then last week, a shocking video by X user Nathan W emerged, accusing Chris Tyson, a co-host of the popular MrBeast YouTube channel, of engaging in predatory behavior towards minors. Nathan W, who was a minor at the time was in Chris Tyson’s Discord channel, along with many other minors. In the video, Tyson is seen calling minors "daddy" in the Discord channel and spamming them with explicit content.

So far, there has been no evidence that MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) was aware of Chris Tyson’s inappropriate conduct with minors. X user DramaAlerts did post a screenshot from Chris Tyson’s Discord server, where someone going by the name of Mr. Beast said that he knows Chris Tyson's penis size and that it is huge. This is the same Discord channel where Chris Tyson was spamming minors with pornographic images and referred to them as “daddy.” The DramaAlerts post was, however, “community noted,” casting doubt on whether the Discord member MrBeast was the actual MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson.

Now an X user going by the name “Nickname goes here” and who had access to leaked chat logs on Chris Tyson’s Discord has come forward and claims that the Discord poster who went by the name “MrBeast,” was indeed the MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson: “A small thread on how This is 100% MrBeast and why the community note is incorrect.” From the leaked chat logs, it would appear that MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) was active on Chris Tyson’s Discord and must have been aware of the porn spamming and inappropriate language that Chris Tyson used when talking to minors.

Lawyers for MrBeast have sent a Cease and Desist letter to former MrBeast employee Dawson. The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. [redacted]

[Redacted] represents your former employer MrBeastYouTube, LCC (“MBYT” or the “Company”). I am writing to you regarding yur recent troubling cinduct following your involuntary termination from employment with the Company on April 19, 2024.

Specifically it has come to the Company’s attention that you have been, among other things:

* Disclosing sensitive, confidential, and proprietary information regarding regarding the Companies business operations and content creation methodology in breach of your contractual and legal obligations to the Company, including the contractual post-employment obligations set forth in the Confidentiality and Non-Disclosure Agreement (“Agreement”) executed by you in connection with your employment;”

However, former employee Dawson indicated that he would not keep quiet and, in fact, plans to make a second video further exposing MrBeast.

And to top it all off, things are getting even worse for Chris Tyson as a transgender named Mooskina has also come forward accusing Chris Tyson of abusing his position at MrBeast for sexual favors: “I was sexually assaulted by Ava Tyson, and here is my story.”

Let us know in the comments whether think MrBeast was aware of the extent of Chris Tyson’s grooming activities.

by Jack Dunn