At the end of the Evangelion: 30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion festival a new Evengalion series from Nier Automata creator Yokō Tarō was announced.

A press release revealed that Taro is writing the series composition and script. He’ll be joined by directors Kazuya Tsurumaki and Tôko Yatabe.

Tsurumaki previously worked on Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion at the end of the 90s. More recently he was a key animator on Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX.

As for Yatabe, he also worked on Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX as well as Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. He also worked on Evangelion 3.0 and SSSS.Dynazenon.

The series will feature music by NieR composer Keiichi Okabe and will be produced by Studio Khara and CloverWorks.

Studio Khara shared a teaser trailer for the new series, which you can see below.

