Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rubymosh's avatar
Rubymosh
Feb 23, 2025

No building, please!! Just want a good story and good characters!

Reply
Share
LumberJackAhz's avatar
LumberJackAhz
Feb 22, 2025

These Leajs were already debunked for the most part.

The Source is from I believe 4Chsn back in November, but another guy recently repeated the Rumors.

I do see The Summer Games Fest having more reveals of ES6, or maybe the Game Awards this year.

Either way ES6 will be on PS5 and Switch 2 likely at Launch, so everyone gets to see Bethesda ruin another IP.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture