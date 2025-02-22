The latest rumors surrounding The Elder Scrolls VI suggest Bethesda is focused on improving technical performance while revealing the game’s probable setting. Microsoft’s successor to Skyrim may feature building mechanics similar to Fallout 4’s. Naval battles and seafaring exploration may also find their way in Skyrim’s successor.

According to Spanish-speaking YouTuber eXtas1s, Bethesda is using a modified version of the internal Creation Engine 2 which was used to develop Starfield. One of the main technical concerns of The Elder Scroll VI’s development team is reducing the transition loading times between zones while offering a more immersive experience in Tamriel.

Speaking of Tamriel, the alleged leaks reveal the game will take place not only in one, but two regions–Hammerfell and High Rock. These two regions are located in the Northwestern region, next to Skyrim and Oblivion’s Cyrodiil. This implies the game will feature between twelve and thirteen cities, making it the most expansive and detailed The Elder Scrolls game to date.

Exploration is a quintessential feature of the franchise and Bethesda wants to take it a step further. Seafaring exploration and naval battles may be one of the game’s new mechanics. Other new mechanics are settlement building similar to Fallout 4’s but adapted to the medieval atmosphere the franchise is known for. Forts, castles, walls and farms may be some of the options the player may be able to build or grow.

According to the leaks, Bethesda is updating the leveling system by removing classes and offering more flexible options. The leaks apparently don’t dive into details on what that flexibility entails, but it will be worth keeping an eye out for.

If you’re wondering whether dragons may make a comeback the answer is a resounding yes. They will take center stage in the main story if these rumors are true.

These unofficial reports suggest that after The Elder Scrolls VI’s announcement back in 2018, Bethesda has been making significant progress on the game even if part of the team was focused on Starfield. The studio, which is part of the Xbox Game Studios brand, may even offer a new official glimpse at the game this coming June.

This means that Bethesda is working full steam on Skyrim’s successor and the game will indeed take us to new places and new adventures in the land of Tamriel.

