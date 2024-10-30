A screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024), BioWare

A new clip from Dragon Age: The Veilguard shows the character of Isabela doing push-ups as punishment for misgendering the Qunari character Taash.

The clip was shared to X by former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz

In the clip, Isabela is telling a story about Taash saying, “Pounding that snake’s nose, she’s still holding the ruby in her other hand. Maker’s panties, I was so proud.”

One of the other companions, Bellara, then uncomfortably says, “oh. um.”

Isabela then reacts, “Ah s**t. They. Their still holding it. Sorry.”

A screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024), BioWare

From there, Isabella gets up and begins doing push ups explaining, that she is “pulling a Barv.”

She says, “Tradition in the Lords of Fortune from one of our old members, Barv. Good guy, but like most of us, his plans went sideways a lot. Bad blood among your crews, not good for morale, but there's not always time for big drawn-out apologies. So, when one of us screws up and we know we've screwed up, we do a quick ten to put it right. Pulling a Barv.”

After the player character chooses a dialogue option described as “That’s very open-minded,” Isabela reveals that Taash is not the first so-called non-binary member of the Lords of Fortune.

She says, “Oh Taash isn't the first non-binary member of the Lords.” Taash questions, “Really?” Isabela adds, “It was a little before your time, but Horlicks was one of ours. Bastard looked better than I did in a dress or pants. And out of them too. Aww.”

A screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024), BioWare

When the player character chooses another dialogue option labeled “Why not just apologize?” Isabela responds, “Sometimes people say, oops, sorry, and hope that fixes it. But they just want to get the whole thing over with. Trust me, I know. But pulling a Barv, you sweat a little. Makes you think about it a little more. Shows the other person you mean it.”

Bellara then asks, “What if they mean it when they say they're sorry, though?” Isabela replies, “And that's the other reason. Some people mess up and get all dramatic. They make it about them. ‘Oh, you know I didn't mean it, right? I'd never do that on purpose.’ They feel so bad about it that it's on everyone else to smooth it over and make them feel better.”

She concludes, “Pulling a Barv puts it on the person who screwed up. They made the mess, they fix it, done.”

A screenshot from Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024), BioWare

The clip comes in the wake of a man who claims to be a woman and calls himself Laura Kate Dale announcing he worked on Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Dale wrote on Blue Sky, “I just got approval to say this. I worked on Dragon Age: The Veilguard!!! I've been sat on this secret for nearly four years, and I am so excited to FINALLY be able to tell everyone I'm in the credits!

Thank you so much to Patrick Weekes for reaching out to get me involved,” he added.

Not only is Dale a man pretending to be a woman, but he also advocates for chemically maiming children by giving puberty blockers to them.

In a post to X back in May, he wrote, “Puberty blockers for trans teens were initially a compromise for cis comfort. ‘Okay, we'll put puberty on hold until they're 18 before starting hormones so they're an adult before HRT makes body changes.’ Now even putting an unwanted puberty on hold isn't an option.”

Dale also published a propaganda piece called Gender Euphoria that claims to share the experiences of a number of individuals experiencing “gender euphoria” or “the joy the first time a parent calls them by their new chosen name, the first time they have the confidence to cut their hair short, the first they truly embrace themself.”

As noted by Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington in his A Catechesis on the Human Person and Gender Ideology, there is nothing euphoric about gender transition.

Instead many individuals claiming they are the opposite sex than what they truly are are suffering from Gender dysphoria, which “is a psychological condition in which a biological male or female comes to feel that his or her emotional and/or psychological identity does not match his or her biological sex and ‘experiences clinically significant distress’ as a result.”

Bishop Burbidge adds, “A person may experience this tension and alienation between body and soul so profoundly that the person claims an ‘internal sense’ of sexual identity different from his or her biological sex. This condition was labeled by the American Psychiatric Association in 2013 as ‘gender dysphoria.’”

However, he also notes that this disorder is being normalized through the culture, “What is new in our times, however, is the growing cultural acceptance of the erroneous claim that some people, including children and adolescents, are ‘in’ the ‘wrong body’ and therefore must undergo ‘gender transition,’ either to relieve distress or as an expression of personal autonomy. Sometimes this involves psycho-social changes: The person asserts a new identity, reinforced by a different name, pronouns, and wardrobe. At other times it involves a medical or surgical change: The person seeks chemical or surgical interventions that alter the body's function and appearance and even impair or destroy otherwise healthy reproductive organs.

“At its core, this belief in a ‘transgender’ identity rejects the significance of the sexed body and seeks cultural, medical, and legal validation of the person's self-defined identity-an approach called ‘gender affirmation.’”

What do you make of this latest clip from Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

