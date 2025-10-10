Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel TV and Animation revealed new details about the upcoming second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Winderbaum revealed that the show is trying to reflect the real world politics of New York City. He shared, “Dario [Scardapane, the showrunner] is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window. The politics of New York are a big part of that story.”

“It’s clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario’s work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something,” he continued. “There’s a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read. I’m starting to watch the cuts. It’s amazing. … There are rewards to be had for fans, but it’s really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City.”

One of the show’s writers Jesse Wigutow made similar comments to IGN about the second season as well. He said, “I obviously can’t say very much but it’s a very big muscular season that revolves around Fisk in office as mayor. There’s a lot of political intrigue and palace intrigue.”

“What I think is really awesome about the season is that ultimately... [we have] all these moving pieces and this big kind of canvas of New York City, but at the end of the day, it’s about these two characters that you care about most, almost the two face-to-face in a playground. That’s the idea,” he added. “They hate each other, but they need each other. And how do they get through that? That’s ultimately what it all comes down to. And I think we did a really fun job of delivering that.”

Winderbaum also shared some details about the characters in the show. First, he revealed that Matthew Lillard’s character is named Mr. Charles and his story is about power.

“When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage. Matthew Lillard’s character represents that. So he’s a bit of a new antagonist on the field, but he’s as influential in many ways as Fisk is,” he said. “That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch. He is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil down here for different reasons. So he’s getting squeezed a little bit.”

He also confirmed that Elden Henson reprises his role as Foggy Nelson, “I can tell you he is in season 2.”

Interestingly enough, Henson said during an appearance at LA Comic Con at the end of September that he was not returning to the show. When asked when Elden was coming back to the show, he responded, “He’s not.” He then added, “I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but it’s just not happening.”

