Laran Mithras
Oct 10

Why don't they just make a political drama instead?

ShootyBear
Oct 10

This sounds like a snooze fest. What could they have Fisk do that isn’t already being done by the current mayor and/or leftists in power? Absolutely nothing!!

I have two killer ideas for the writers that I am going give away for free.

#1- couples therapy sessions between Fisk and Daredevil. I’m telling you it’s gold. This is right up the writers’ alley. And it’s groundbreaking!

#2 - let’s go with the “born again” theme and have Fisk become an actual Christian. Not faking it or anything! And this unleashes chaos in NYC as Fisk creates a small army of holy warriors to fight against evil. But Daredevil doesn’t believe in Fisk’s conversion so he keeps thwarting Fisk which makes Daredevil be on the side of evil!

