Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas F Monteleone's avatar
Thomas F Monteleone
Jan 12, 2025

Been waiting for the next chapter in this sordid tale to appear. Can you say "Creep"? I thought that you could.

Reply
Share
Steve's avatar
Steve
Jan 12, 2025

Well he has the right politics. So they will do everything they can to help him cover it and get away with it. Just imagine about the sick freaks we never hear about.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture