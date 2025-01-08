Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gagecorp's avatar
gagecorp
Jan 8, 2025

100% chance this was ghost written by a jew

Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
Jan 8, 2025

goddamn Afro-Centrist-Leninist faggots are giving people all the reasons to call their race grifting faggotry out.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture