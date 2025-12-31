A new rumor for Avengers: Doomsday claims the upcoming Marvel Studios film will feature a female version of Dr. Doom.

John Rocha on The Hot Mic shared this new rumor saying, “Doom has a female sidekick that also has a mask. And this person think it is a female Doom. So you’ll get a male and female Doom team to be a part of this. Mr. and Mrs. Doom possibly.”

Rocha then speculated, “It could be another Doom, a Doom variant with a female Doom variant who could be that version of Sue Richards in that universe. But, yes, a female sidekick.”

There have been a number of female Doctor Doom-like characters in the comics. In Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme #10 (2017), Valeria Richards is revealed to be the leader of Hell and Doctor Doom.

Additionally, while not necessarily a female Doctor Doom, Sue Storm was Baroness von Doom in Fantastic Four Vol. 3, which launched back in 1998.

That run also featured Valeria as Valeria von Doom, who used the alias Marvel Girl.

Valeria was also depicted as the daughter of Doom and Sue Storm (Baroness von Doom) in Secret Wars (2015). She served as the head of the Foundation, Battleworld’s premier scientific organization that enforced Doom’s order through science. She is specifically tasked with hunting down survivors of the destroyed multiverse.

Rocha also claimed that there would be a fight between Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the film.

He shared, “There is a Tobey Maguire versus Hugh Jackman fight in Doomsday. So that is what is being set up there in Doomsday. … So that’ll be fun to see when that happens. We’ve seen Spider-Man fight Wolverine in the comics, so that’ll be cool.”

