Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Jul 15

Wait -- you mean they don't start with the script anymore? I thought it went script, director, casting, filming, editing, release.

Reply
Share
2 replies
AJ's avatar
AJ
Jul 15

They probably finished the script, it was greelit, and then they got the order to rework the script from the ground up to remove the wokeness and political nonsense. So it was finished enough to get approval, but they're also "working on it".

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture