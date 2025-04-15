Numerous individuals are reporting that Netflix’s version of Mel Gibson’s masterful film The Passion of the Christ cut out the prophecy from Isaiah about Jesus Christ that is typically seen before the film begins.

The Scripture passage that is shown at the beginning of the film is from Isaiah 53:5 and reads, “He was wounded for our transgressions, crushed for our iniquities, by His wounds we are healed.”

X user Cassie noted this passage is not shown in Netflix’s version, “I was watching Passion of the Christ on Netflix and noticed they removed the Isaiah 53 prophecy quote from the beginning of the film.”

She is not the only one to notice this passage from Scripture has been removed. At the beginning of the month, TikTok user Brayden.93 shared a video that he started watching The Passion of the Christ on Netflix, but switched to digital to avoid commercials. After changing he noticed that the passage from Isaiah was not shown on Netflix’s version.

From there, Brayden shared video of the digital version, which includes the Scripture passage from Isaiah, and then he showed video from Netflix that shows a blank black screen where the Scripture passage from Isaiah should be.

Netflix is no stranger to having edited versions of films uploaded to its service. Back in 2020, an edited version of Back to the Future Part II was uploaded that significantly trimmed down the scene where Marty McFly looks at a ris·qué magazine called Oh La La.

Back to the Future script writer Bob Gale revealed that it was not Netflix’s fault, but Universal given Universal had provided Netflix with an edited foreign version of the film.

Gale explained to The Hollywood Reporter, “The blame is on Universal who somehow furnished Netflix an edited version of the movie. I learned about it some 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan, and had the studio rectify the error. The version now running is the uncensored, unedited, original version.”

He went on to share that he instructed Universal to destroy the foreign edit, “Apparently, this was a foreign version which neither director Robert Zemeckis nor I even knew existed, for some country that had a problem with the Oh La La magazine cover. I asked that the studio destroy this version. FYI, Netflix does not edit films — they only run the versions that are supplied to them. So they’re blameless. You can direct your ire at Universal, but I think they will be a lot more careful in the future — and with ‘the future.'”

Why do you think the Netflix version of The Passion of the Christ does not include the Scripture passage from Isaiah?

