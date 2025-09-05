Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will not continue after the show’s upcoming second season.

A report from Denise Petski at Deadline states, “The Netflix animated series will conclude with the upcoming second season which will premiere on Dec. 11, sources confirm to Deadline.”

The series was confirmed to receive a second season back in October with the official Tomb Raider site announcing, “And we’re thrilled to announce that Season 2 is confirmed!”

Given the announcement stated that the second season was confirmed rather than renewed, it’s quite possible that a second season was always planned and even part of the initial deal to begin with.

It’s not surprising that the show will end after its second season. The first season did not chart on Netflix’s Top 10 most watched English-language TV shows when it was released back in October 2024.

It also failed to chart in its second week performing worse than the animated Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Season 1, which brought in 2.4 million views.

The show was also lampooned by pop culture critic the Critical Drinker. He said, “Aside from the god awful Resident Evil series that I’m still having therapy for I don’t think I’ve seen any show misuse its source material in such spectacular fashion before. Tomb Raider is a f***ing embarrassment that shames the very name of Lara Croft, sacrifices character and story integrity to work in the tedious and cringy tropes of modern writing, wastes its talented voice cast on clunky dialogue, and rams it all home with s***ty animation that looks about 20 years out of date.”

“In short, it’s a boring and pandering mess that proves once again why Lara Croft absolutely cannot be adapted for modern audiences,” he added.

