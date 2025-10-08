Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
Oct 8

A few problems with this.

One: stock prices are generally forward-looking. What this means is that buyers look at an issue and believe the company can overcome it and move upward.

Two: Setbacks are seen as opportunities. Investors look at price to earnings and past performance and make an assumption based on patterns. Dips are always followed by surges. Surges are always followed by dips.

Three: the stock market is generally immune to anything other than the shortest-term effects from boycotts. Investors typically look at numbers, not sentiment. Many now use Ai to gauge a good investment, based on numbers and Ai being programmed to ignore "politically incorrect" sentiment.

Four: there will be a "rush" by the left to support Netflix. The initial rush will translate to numbers that can be spun positive. For example, Netflix can claim a 4% increase in subscription rates - while ignoring and failing to report a 9% surge in cancellation rates. "Good media! See? We're succeeding!"

So, compare to the launch of Veilguard. "Best ever" "largest engagement in EA history" "most wishlisted" "top Steam seller" "highest hours played after initial release in Bioware history" etc., etc. None of those translate to success; they are spun figures twisted to sound good.

Remember Bud Light? The media immediately called the boycott a failure. But the fallout from the boycott has had lasting impact not only against Anheuser Busch, but still resounding throughout the beer industry. Bud Lights share has fallen by HALF (from over 16% to less than 8%). They are no longer the king. Even a 3% market move is huge. What we did to Bud Light is catastrophic.

Do not sub to Netflix. For any reason. Do not give those who want you dead any money. Not only do you fund activities against us, but also indirectly fund child trafficking, sacrifice, and torture. Do we really want to pay for that?

ReaderX
Oct 8

Of course it has. Normies don't care.

