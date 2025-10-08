Netflix's Stock Price Has Already Nearly Recovered Following Elon Musk's Call To Boycott
Netflix’s stock price has nearly completely recovered following a call to boycott lead by Elon Musk due to the company’s promotion of gender ideology to children and its discriminatory policies against white people.
Back at the beginning of the month, Musk called for people to cancel Netflix citing the fact that the streamer was pushing its woke transgender agenda on to children. He wrote, “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”
In another post he referenced Netflix’s DEI policies that appeared to discriminate against white people. He wrote “Cancel Netflix.”
Following this call for boycott, Netflix’s stock plummeted to a low of $1,143.22 on October 3rd. On September 30th it had closed at $1,198.92. That’s a decline of nearly 5%.
Additionally, the company’s market value declined from $509.79 billion on September 30th to $489 billion on October 3rd. That’s a decline of over $20 billion.
However, the stock has already rallied to $1,191.06 as of closing on October 7th. The decline from September 30th is now only .65%. It’s market value has also rallied back up to $506.1 billion, only .7% down compared to September 27th.
This is not at all surprising given Netflix’s shared in its most recent financial report for the second quarter of 2025, which ended on June 30th, that it “grew revenue 16% and our operating margin of 34% expanded seven points year over year.” In fact, they added, “Both revenue and operating income were slightly above our guidance due primarily to F/X, net of hedging, and the timing of expenses.”
Furthermore, the company adjusted its total 2025 revenue upward, to between $44.8 billion and $45.2 billion from between $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion.”
It will be interesting to see if this boycott pushed by Elon Musk on X will have staying power through the final two quarters of the year. Netflix’s third quarter ended on September 30th right when Musk launched his boycott so it likely won’t show up on the sheets until the fourth quarter report, which is not expected to be out until the end of January 2026.
A few problems with this.
One: stock prices are generally forward-looking. What this means is that buyers look at an issue and believe the company can overcome it and move upward.
Two: Setbacks are seen as opportunities. Investors look at price to earnings and past performance and make an assumption based on patterns. Dips are always followed by surges. Surges are always followed by dips.
Three: the stock market is generally immune to anything other than the shortest-term effects from boycotts. Investors typically look at numbers, not sentiment. Many now use Ai to gauge a good investment, based on numbers and Ai being programmed to ignore "politically incorrect" sentiment.
Four: there will be a "rush" by the left to support Netflix. The initial rush will translate to numbers that can be spun positive. For example, Netflix can claim a 4% increase in subscription rates - while ignoring and failing to report a 9% surge in cancellation rates. "Good media! See? We're succeeding!"
So, compare to the launch of Veilguard. "Best ever" "largest engagement in EA history" "most wishlisted" "top Steam seller" "highest hours played after initial release in Bioware history" etc., etc. None of those translate to success; they are spun figures twisted to sound good.
Remember Bud Light? The media immediately called the boycott a failure. But the fallout from the boycott has had lasting impact not only against Anheuser Busch, but still resounding throughout the beer industry. Bud Lights share has fallen by HALF (from over 16% to less than 8%). They are no longer the king. Even a 3% market move is huge. What we did to Bud Light is catastrophic.
Do not sub to Netflix. For any reason. Do not give those who want you dead any money. Not only do you fund activities against us, but also indirectly fund child trafficking, sacrifice, and torture. Do we really want to pay for that?
Of course it has. Normies don't care.