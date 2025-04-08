Adi Shankar, the creator and showrunner of Netflix’s animated Devil May Cry series, denied the idea that the show was “Christian bad, America bad, illegals good.”

Back in March, X user Marshal Bohemond responded to a clip of the show saying, “‘Demons aren’t evil. You’re all just bigots.’ We’re reaching levels of 'religion bad' we didn't think were possible.”

Shankar responded to this assessment writing, “Feels like a bad faith take. My show isn't saying religion bad.”

READ: Russell T. Davies Demands More Race And Gender Swaps For Doctor Who, Saying He'd Cast Viola Davis As The Master

X user Belcanto recently reacted to this claim stating, “After watching the entire show, that is exactly what you were getting at.”

He added, “The entire show was ‘Christian bad, America bad, illegals good.’”

Shankar simply responded, “No!” He did not elaborate or offer any other alternative interpretation.

Despite Shankar’s denial, others have come to the same conclusion as Belcanto. Toastyhaymaker posted, “The only character who talks about The Lord is the corrupt politician. You added Jesus Christ to Devil May Cry just to make him an accessory to an obvious set-up villain. You lied.”

X user G-Warning also shared, “They unironically made it about the evil Americans invading hell and killing the poor innocent demons and Green Day starts playing.”

READ: Insider Alleges Greta Gerwig And Netflix's 'The Chronicles Of Narnia' Adaptation Is A "Train Wreck"

X user Mangalawyer compared the show’s depiction of demons to The Rings of Power’s depiction of orcs where it attempted to paint them as sympathetic.

He wrote, “Wait a minute, where have I seen this before?”

X user _YeeeYeee also posted, “Netflix Devil May Cry was so bad. I’m so angry. All the changes they made were s**t. Also Virgil is willingly working for Mundus now wtf??!? And making some of the demons just innocent little families with kids is such cliche bullshit. I’m so tired of this garbage. There are way better ways to do stories about minorities and refugees. I really need them to stop taking irredeemably evil monsters that are there so we have something for the heroes to fight against and not feel bad about killing and using them as metaphors for minorities or refugees.”

“I get they’re trying to do a thing of ‘look these people you view as monsters were actually just innocents all along’ but I hate it. It completely changes the story that was already there when you do this. And it’s such a bullshit thing to keep doing. Monsters and demons keep being used as metaphors for people like this and I think it’s kind of horrible. Please I need this to stop,” he wrote. “Now we have a storyline about how humans/America is invading the demon realm and bombing the place and it’s so not subtle. Don’t you see humans are the real baddies.”

READ: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' Director Shares New Details About Film's Themes And Influence

Jack wrote, “The devil May cry Netflix series be like: CHRISTIANITY AND AMERICA BAD!!!!”

What do you make of Shankar’s response?

NEXT: Disney Excoriated For Advertising Degenerate And Adulterous FX On Hulu Series 'Dying For Sex' On Front Page Of Disney+