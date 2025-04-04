Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Apr 4, 2025

Also Shankar didn't lie - his show doesn't say "religion is bad", it says "Christianity is bad". He did the same thing in the Castlevania series, where the Church was responsible for Dracula's rampage.

Mr0303
Apr 4, 2025

Netflix pushing for propaganda? What a surprise! Joking aside I never thought they would pull "demons are actually the good guys" in a Devil May Cry series. I'm almost impressed by this incompetence.

