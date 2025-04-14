Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Dark Herald's avatar
The Dark Herald
Apr 15, 2025

I said, "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies would be seen as a masterpiece someday."

And compared to this...

Reply
Share
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
Apr 15, 2025

For some reason, I don't believe them when they say they'll tightly adapt the book. With one of them being a LGBT+ pedophilic demon worshipper, I'm sure they'll make the characters gay.

The mentally ill crowd doesn't understand how romance works. They'll ruin it, mark my words.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture