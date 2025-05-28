The Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg is attempting to rewrite history regarding the series' cancellation, claiming that the mounting sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman had no impact on Netflix's decision to end the show after two seasons. His carefully worded statements strain credibility and appear designed more to protect the streaming giant's reputation than to provide honest answers about the show's fate.

When asked directly about whether the Gaiman allegations affected production, Heinberg offered a suspiciously evasive response: "I can't say that it affected our process, which is scheduled years in advance. These are your delivery dates, and you just keep going. So it's been in the periphery of my experience and the background of my experience, but it hasn't been part of the world of the making of the show, if that makes sense."

This carefully parsed language reveals more than Heinberg likely intended. By claiming the allegations were merely "in the periphery" and "background" of his experience, he's essentially admitting they were present throughout production while simultaneously downplaying their significance. The phrase "if that makes sense" suggests even he recognizes how unconvincing his explanation sounds.

The timeline alone makes Heinberg's claims dubious. The allegations against Gaiman began surfacing publicly through Tortoise Media's investigative podcasts, revealing a disturbing pattern of behavior involving multiple women. The first round exposed two accusers, including one who was his granddaughter's age and working as a babysitter/nanny for his child. Gaiman's response that they "only cuddled in a bathtub" made the situation sound even more suspicious rather than exonerating.

As more women came forward, the allegations became increasingly severe. A third woman revealed therapy sessions detailing years of alleged manipulation, followed by fourth and fifth accusers with similar stories. Perhaps most damning was the allegation that Gaiman blackmailed a woman by forcing her to perform sexual acts in exchange for housing for her and her three daughters on his New York estate.

The sixth accuser, Amanda Palmer's former massage therapist, detailed how Gaiman flashed her during appointments and manipulated her into an intimate relationship. Most disturbing of all, one victim mentioned that Palmer was aware of fourteen women with similar stories about Gaiman's abusive behavior.

Given this mounting evidence of predatory behavior, Netflix's decision to end The Sandman becomes far more understandable than Heinberg's official explanation that they "only had enough story for one more season." The streaming giant has shown no hesitation in extending successful shows beyond their source material when profitable.

What makes Heinberg's denials particularly unconvincing is the obvious corporate pressure he faces. Netflix would never allow a showrunner to publicly acknowledge that sexual assault allegations against a creator influenced their programming decisions. Such an admission would open the company to legal liability and damage relationships with other creators.

Heinberg's claim that the decision to end the series was made "three years ago" conveniently predates the public emergence of the Gaiman allegations, but it strains credibility that Netflix would definitively commit to ending a successful show years in advance without considering external factors.

The showrunner's assertion that "every production is its own little island" and that his experience was "very limited to the making of the show" rings hollow when discussing a series directly adapted from the work of an accused sexual predator. The idea that such serious allegations wouldn't impact the production environment or corporate decision-making defies common sense.

While Heinberg may be contractually obligated to maintain this fiction, his evasive language and defensive tone suggest he knows exactly how unconvincing his explanations sound. Netflix's real reasons for ending The Sandman likely have far more to do with protecting their brand from association with Gaiman than with any creative considerations about available source material.

