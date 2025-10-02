Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Praline's avatar
Eric Praline
Oct 3

I cancelled back when they brought back Bill Nye The Groomer Guy.

Reply
Share
Nibmeister's avatar
Nibmeister
Oct 2

Cancelled them years ago when they stopped shipping DVDs. Glad I did.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture