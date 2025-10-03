Looks like the Netflix boycott is really causing trouble for their financials with an over 5% drop in stock price today. Sure feels like we’re making some progress with the culture finally. Is the environment truly shifting after all or is it more illusory stuff like we saw earlier in the year?

