Netflix revealed the title for its upcoming Stranger Things animated series as well as new details about the show.

The show will be titled Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85 and it will be the Duffer brothers’ homage to Saturday morning cartoons.

Matt and Ross Duffer shared, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling.”

The series will be showrun by Eric Robles, who is also producing the series. He’s joined by Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen who are also producing via their 21 Laps company. The Duffer brothers are also producing through their Upside Down Pictures company.

The Duffers added, “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with –– the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues …”

Netflix will be sharing more details about the series when it takes it to the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

There will also be more details revealed during Netflix’s next “Next on Netflix Animation” showcase which is scheduled for June 11th.

