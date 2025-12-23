Netflix announced that it plans to keep the current leadership of Warner Bros., which includes DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, if its purchase of Warner Bros. goes through.

Following the announcement of its plan to acquire Warner Bros. as part of an $82.7 billion, Netflix launched a website titled NetflixWBTogether.com where it promised to keep the leadership of the various Warner Bros. departments it is acquiring.

The company stated, “Netflix and Warner Bros. have complementary businesses, which is why we plan to continue operating them independently — with the teams that currently run them.”

“We’ll also keep growing our long-term investment in original films and series and expanding U.S. production capacity. Over the last four years, we’ve contributed over $125 billion to the U.S. economy and hired more than 140,000 cast and crew members, filming across all 50 states. With Warner Bros., we’ll be able to do even more,” the company concluded.

On top of this, Safran informed Bloomberg that they’re reason they’re able to stay in their positions is due to James Gunn. He said, “What makes us irreplaceable is truly the mind of James Gunn. He’s been the architect of this grand vision.”

Gunn, for his part, added, “If you’re gonna make a Batman movie, it better be [expletive] awesome.”

