Netflix spent Thanksgiving Day posting a clip of two women kissing in bed with the caption “This Thanksgiving plate.” The clip came from The Hunting Wives, which released all eight episodes of its second season on November 26. Later that day the streamer posted a second clip, this one of Dermot Mulroney and Evan Jonigkeit discussing their wives’ relationship, captioned “Happy Thanksgiving?” Donald Trump Jr. answered on X: “What is wrong with you??? It’s Thanksgiving.” Netflix did not respond to him and did not change course. Two days later, according to accounts circulating online, the company posted “Just another day for The Hunting Wives.”

The posts landed fifteen days after Netflix released The Body, a series that has drawn the largest Christian backlash of any Netflix title this year. Taken together, they read as a company that heard Catholic and Christian customers object and answered with a joke at their expense.

The Body premiered worldwide on November 11 with eight episodes. Creator Quinn Shephard set it at a Catholic high school in 2004 and built it around a dance team called the Lions. Its premise is a mock satanic ritual staged as a Halloween initiation. One girl, Grace, played by Sofia Wylie and described as a devout Catholic, collapses and is left for dead. Her teammate Elise fakes a spiritual experience involving visions of Grace, and the town comes to believe Grace was sent by God. Grace later tells her followers “I’m God.” The series is rated TV-MA. Shephard told Variety that the show is “meant to mimic faith.” Netflix’s own description calls it a “raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror.”

The advocacy group CitizenGO launched a petition on November 5, six days before release, addressed to Netflix content chief Peter Rice. It called the show a “blasphemous anti-Christian series featuring satanic ritual.” The letter said that “In a few days, Netflix will send something into Christian homes that no parent would ever invite in.” It accused the series of “defiling the faith of millions of Christian families” and said “This show teaches them that prayer leads to the devil.” It also cited a promotional image released around All Saints’ Day that showed the characters dressed as mock saints, one wearing a crown of thorns, and said Netflix “would never do this to Muslim or Hindu families.”

The petition passed 100,000 signatures by November 17. The Christian Post counted more than 121,000 on November 19. The Tab reported more than 200,000 by November 25. Netflix has not responded. The Christian Post reported that Netflix did not answer its request for comment, and showrunner Shephard has not addressed the backlash. The show’s star Marcel Ruiz told Decider he isn’t worried about the petition.

The petition was not the only Catholic response. Father Louis Monica of St. Pius X Church in Broomall, Pennsylvania, devoted a weekend sermon to the series. He said he was “deeply troubled” by an article about it, which he called “a complete mockery of the Catholic faith.” He said it mocks the Blessed Virgin Mary, the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist, the Catholic school system and the veneration of saints. He asked his congregation: “Why are they picking on us? Because for so long, we’ve done nothing.” He cited Philadelphia’s Cardinal Dennis Dougherty, who called for a boycott of cinemas over film content in 1934, and backed CatholicVote’s call for a Netflix boycott. He said Catholics had an “obligation” to act and urged them to show Netflix they “are a force to be reckoned with” with “one click.”

Netflix’s response so far has been viewership. The Body has held the top position among English-language series on the platform, with 9.5 million views in its second week, and holds a 90% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The company has treated the audience numbers as the reply. It has said nothing to the Christians who signed.

Then came Thanksgiving. Netflix chose November 26 as the release date for the second season of The Hunting Wives, and its promotional copy said the season lands “just in time for Thanksgiving festivities.” The series, based on May Cobb’s novel, follows Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, who moves from Boston to a wealthy East Texas community and gets drawn into the circle of Margo, played by Malin Åkerman. Showrunner Rebecca Cutter called the first season an exploration of “women behaving badly.” The Autostraddle review of the first season described a story about “sex and murder and whiskey, about perverted pastors and hunky idiot teenagers.” The show has been renewed for a third season. Every one of those facts is public, and every one of them was in place before the studio posted a kiss on the holiday.

The account Kaguya’s Top Gal summed up the reaction: “All other companies: ‘Happy Thanksgiving’ Netflix: Posts two chopped lesbians making out.” On the one day of the year when American brands post thanks and family imagery, Netflix posted a sexual clip with a caption that played on the holiday meal. When a prominent conservative objected, the company did not apologize or explain. Its marketing continued in the same tone, and the follow-up, as Netflix’s followers describe it, treated the objection as a punchline.

Netflix has done this before. In December 2019 it released “The First Temptation of Christ,” a Brazilian comedy depicting Jesus as a gay man, and more than a million people signed a petition against it. The Bishop of Tyler, Texas, Joseph Strickland, wrote that “blasphemers don’t deserve a penny of support.” The company kept the special up. The pattern from 2019 to this month is a studio that learns what offends Christian viewers and makes it a marketing choice.

The Body reached the top of the charts, and The Hunting Wives is renewed through a third season. The studio has every incentive to keep going. Christians who pay for Netflix have been told twice in two weeks what their subscription funds. What will they do about it?