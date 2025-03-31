Netflix announced it is making its latest drama available for free to schools in the United Kingdom after the show has been accused of being an “ideological assault on Western identity and memory.”

Netflix’s Vice President of UK Content Anne Mensah announced, “Adolescence has captured the national mood, sparking important conversations and helping articulate the pressures young people and parents face in today’s society.”

She added, “We’re incredibly proud of the impact the show has made, and are delighted to be able to offer it to all schools across the UK through Into Film+. As part of this, healthy relationships charity Tender will create resources for teachers and parents to help them navigate the important topics the show explores.”

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom added, “It’s an important initiative to encourage as many pupils as possible to watch the show. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.”

“This isn’t a challenge politicians can simply legislate for,” he added. “Believe me, if I could pull a lever to solve it, I would. Only by listening and learning from the experiences of young people and charities can we tackle the issues this groundbreaking show raises.”

If you are unfamiliar with the show, it has been the most viewed English-language show on Netflix for the past two weeks both globally as well as in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to Netflix, the series “tells the story of how a family’s world is turned upside down when 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl who goes to his school.”

Co-creator Stephen Graham told Netflix one of his “aims was to ask, ‘What is happening to our young men these days, and what are the pressures they face from their peers, from the internet, and from social media?’ And the pressures that come from all of those things are as difficult for kids here as they are the world over.”

He also shard that he was inspired to make the show based on a real-life incident. He said, “There was an incident where a young boy [allegedly] stabbed a girl. It shocked me. I was thinking, ‘What’s going on? What’s happening in society where a boy stabs a girl to death? What’s the inciting incident here?’ And then it happened again, and it happened again, and it happened again. I really just wanted to shine a light on it, and ask, ‘Why is this happening today? What’s going on? How have we come to this?’”

Co-writer Jack Thorne reacted to the news that the show would be used in UK schools saying, “e made this show to provoke a conversation. We wanted to pose the question – how do we help stop this growing crisis. So to have the opportunity to take this into schools is beyond our expectations. We hope it’ll lead to teachers talking to the students, but what we really hope is it’ll lead to students talking amongst themselves.”

The show has been accused of being “part of a calculated, ideological assault on Western identity and memory” by culture pundit Chad Crowley.

As part of a larger discussion about Netflix’s Cleopatra, Crowley stated, “It is part of a calculated, ideological assault on Western identity and memory. This is not about correcting historical inaccuracies; it is about rewriting our heritage to serve a modern agenda. Netflix, like countless other propagators, is just one small cog in this vast machinery of deception. When these lies pile up, they reshape perception, slowly turning blatant falsehoods into accepted truths. This is how a distorted reality is constructed—one lie at a time.”

“When history is weaponized, the goal is not only to control what people think but to control who they are. The myth of Cleopatra as a "Black woman" is an attempt to sever the link between us and our ancestors. It erodes the understanding of our true identity, distorts our collective memory, and weakens the connection between past and present,” he shared. “Similarly, when the race of murderers is deliberately altered in the present, it becomes another tool in this ongoing process of demoralization. The narrative is twisted, undermining our values and eroding our societal cohesion.”

“This myth, like so many others, is part of an ongoing assault on Western identity,” he started. “It’s a deliberate effort to erase the real history of our civilization and replace it with a fabricated narrative that caters to ideological needs. This is not simply a battle over facts; it’s a battle over our cultural roots. It’s the stripping away of our heritage in favor of a convenient, politically-driven narrative of ‘inclusivity’ and ‘diversity.’”

“Cleopatra’s legacy, like all great historical figures, must be understood within the context of her time. To distort her story to serve the political needs of today is to sever the bond that connects us to our past. When that connection is lost, the very foundation of our identity crumbles,” he wrote. “This is why the battle over history is not just academic; it is existential. It is a fight for our survival.”

He concluded the post by sharing a clip from Adolescence, “The video below is utterly repulsive. The people who made this should feel nothing but shame for their actions, but they will not, because they know exactly what they are doing. They are trying to convince you that you don’t exist!”

What do you make of the show being made available to schools in the United Kingdom?

