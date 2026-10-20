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Jeffolas
2h

What in the actual F are they spending hundreds of millions on? This guy was trying to rein in budgets already over 200 million and to restrain Gerwig from running roughshod over Narnia. Narnia's trailer come out, everyone hates it. Netflix insiders hate it. Test audience's hate it.

And they fire the one guy who tried to tell her "no" because she whined and cried to his boss?

Netflix, you deserve every bit of of failure that is heading your way, slow and obvious as a steam locomotive that just blew its whistle and is only starting to roll, but you're too stupid to step off the tracks.

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