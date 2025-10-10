Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Oct 10

They admit they are trying to destroy culture. Right in the face.

And yet, people still buy the slop and wonder if the producers will ever "learn their lesson."

I know who isn't "learning the lesson..."

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Oct 10

That’s one heck of an excuse for mediocrity.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture