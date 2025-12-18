Netflix reportedly canceled its woke LGBTQ+ military drama Boots after releasing the first season in October.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva claims Netflix chose not to renew the series for a second season effectively canceling it just a couple of months after its premiere.

The series adapted Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine and saw Miles Heizer play a fictionalized version of White in Cameron Cope. It follows Cope as he joins the Marines Corps while living a disordered and sinful sodomite lifestyle. The series was the 6th most watch show on Netflix globally during its premiere week with 4.7 million views. In its second week, it became the second most watched show on Netflix with 9.4 million views.

It is unclear exactly why the series was cancelled, but it’s not hard to imagine it might have something to do with Netflix attempting to purchase Warner Bros.

Netflix announced it was purchasing Warner Bros. as part of an $82.7 billion deal in December and there has been quite a bit of speculation regarding whether or not the deal will face significant regulatory scrutiny from the Trump administration.

And the the Trump administration was not a fan of Boots. It blasted the series with Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson telling Entertainment Weekly, “Under President Trump and Secretary [Pete] Hegseth, the U.S. military is getting back to restoring the warrior ethos. Our standards across the board are elite, uniform, and sex neutral because the weight of a rucksack or a human being doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, gay, or straight.”

He added that Trump administration official “will not compromise our standards to satisfy an ideological agenda, unlike Netflix whose leadership consistently produces and feeds woke garbage to their audience and children.”

Regardless of why the show was cancelled, it is good that it was. It never should have been made in the first place. Shows like this erode the common good and work to deteriorate the welfare of our civil society.

As Pope Paul VI explained in Inter Mirifica, “the narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness. Nevertheless, such presentations ought always to be subject to moral restraint, lest they work to the harm rather than the benefit of souls, particularly when there is question of treating matters which deserve reverent handling or which, given the baneful effect of original sin in men, could quite readily arouse base desires in them.”

It is apparent this show did not depict the moral evil of sodomy in order to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity nor reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness. Rather it depicts this moral evil as a good.

