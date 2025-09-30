Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 30

People explicitly fund this with a subscription to Netflix.

Are YOU funding transgender propaganda to children?

Reply
Share
Ben's avatar
Ben
Oct 1

Anyone remember that they made CUTIES?! 🤮

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture