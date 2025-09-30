Netflix was put on blast for pushing transgender propaganda on kids through its 2022 series Dead End Paranormal Park.

Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the Libs of TikTok account, shared a clip from the show, where one of the characters says, “I’m trans, Norma. And everyone at school knows. And everyone at home knows. … Pugsley reminded me how important it is to live your life without apology.”

She also blasted the streamer writing on X, “OMG. Dead End Paranormal Park, a show on Netflix, is pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN. This show is advertised for 7-YEAR-OLDS. It’s being promoted on Netflix kids now.”

She concluded, “Parents-Beware.”

The show, which was created by Hamish Steele, originally aired two seasons on Netflix back in 2022 and adapts Steele’s graphic novel series Dead Endia. According to Steele’s own website, the graphic novel sees the individuals of Barney and Norma team up with Pugsley who is possessed by a demon king and Courtney, a fallen angel.

In fact, the third graphic novel in the Dead Endia trilogy sees Barney and Norma ally with demons “in a search for both freedom and peace.”

As for the show, it is being targeted at children as Raichik notes. It has a TV-Y7 rating, which according to TV Guidelines means that the “programming is designed for children ages 7 and older.”

The show is not appropriate for adults let alone children and never should have been greenlit let alone produced and still distributed on Netflix. As my colleague ArtGainz noted in his recent article decrying Prime Video’s Gen V, “Their productions are not art but propaganda, designed to erode virtue, vilify white men, and glorify wickedness.”

Netflix should remove this show from their streamer and delete any copies of it so it can no longer be disseminated and infect the minds of anyone who may watch it with its poison.

