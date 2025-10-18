Netflix announced it has begun filming a feminist reimaging of Alexandre Dumas’ classic The Count of Monte Cristo.

This reimagining will be an 8-episode TV series and is produced by Audrey Fleurot who will also star as Mercédès Herrera. The series is being directed by Djibril Glissant and Leonardo D’Antoni.

The series is set in Marseille, France in 1815 and follows Fleurot’s Mercédès character as she fails to break out the love of her life Edmond Dantès and ends up being imprisoned herself.

With her life now ruined, she finds a new goal of seeking revenge on everyone who destroyed it including her cousin Fernand, Danglars, and Héloïse de Villefort the wife of the town’s prosecutor.

Fleurot said about the project, “I’ve really followed the project from A to Z, I’m very involved, it’s really my baby. I’m excited and it scares me too. But at least if it’s not good, I’ll only have myself to blame.”

Alexandre Dumas’ original The Count of Monte Cristo followed Edmond Dantes as he’s thrown into prison for a crime he did not commit. He then discovers the treasure of Monte Cristo and uses it to seek his revenge on the three men responsible for his falsely imprisoning him.

This production is another clear example that woke is not dead and has not even gone into hiding.

