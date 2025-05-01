Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
May 1, 2025

More degeneracy from Netflix.

Must be Thursday.

Reply
Share
zee's avatar
zee
May 1, 2025

Fuckin Satanist, smh.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture