Netflix announced that Adi Shankar’s animated Devil May Cry series will get a second season.

The streaming company shared on X, “Let’s dance. Devil May Cry is officially coming back for Season 2!”

Speaking with Netflix’s Tudum about the renewal, Shankar said, “Our goal wasn’t just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform — period.”

He also encouraged viewers to “Get hyped.”

The announcement comes after the show debuted on Netflix’s Top 10 English-language shows in the fourth spot with 5.3 million views and 21 million hours viewed.

While the show ranked 4th overall globally, it only ranked 8th in the United States.

The series has not been well received by viewers. The show has a mediocre 62% on Rotten Tomatoes Popcornmeter, which was previously called its Audience Score.

It did perform better among IMDb users. It has a 7.6 out of 10 score from over 11,000 reviews.

On X, the show has been criticized for being “Christian bad, America bad, illegals good.”

The show’s creator Adi Shankar denied those criticisms, but has not offered an alternative interpretation.

What do you make of Devil May Cry getting a second season?

