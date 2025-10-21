Fandom Pulse

Oct 22

I'm actually surprised they went with Colonialism of Catan. The pearl-clutchers on board game geek hyperventilated Puerto Rico out of the top rankings due to "exploitation of black and brown people".

And I thought Catan wasn't too far behind in being sacrificed on that altar?

The whole point of Settlers of Catan is settlers colonizing a new land. That's so verboten to the modern audience and Netflix's sensibilities in particular that I'm left wondering:

How?

How will Netflix alter and reimagine this property? Will they turn it into Spirit Island where the aboriginal species and the land itself join together to destroy the evil white settlers? (Pretty sure the evil settler pieces are actually white plastic.)

In that case, why not just buy the rights to Spirit Island?

Oh yeah, no one outside of the board game fandom gives a crap about that game. Better to buy a known property and wear it like a skinsuit over the story the story you REALLY want to tell.

I don't know for sure if that's how it plays out, but I'd bet a few sheep on it at least.

Oct 21

What the fuck?!

God, I really hate this trend of turning anything anyone enjoys into soulless corporate “universe” slop.

