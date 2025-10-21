Netflix acquired the global rights to Catan, the popular board game created by Klaus Teuber and originally released in 1995 as Settlers of Catan.

Netflix’s plan is to develop multiple films and TV projects both live-action and animated. Additionally, there is an idea to create an unscripted TV series as well.

Netflix’s Head of Scripted Series in the United States and Canada Jinny Howe said, “Anyone who has played Catan knows that the intense strategy at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama. We’re thrilled to partner across series, features, animation, and games to bring this world to life for hardcore ‘Settlers’ and new fans alike.”

Thomas Koegler, the CEO of Asmodee, which publishes the game said, “Millions of people are enjoying Catan since it was created and for many, it remains a gateway to modern board gaming. I’m thrilled to see the game expanding to a larger audience who will discover the richness of its universe, I find it exciting for the future of the brand.”

Benjamin and Guido Teuber, the sons of Klaus Tueber and the co-CEO’s of Catan GmbH also said, “When our father Klaus Teuber first introduced Catan thirty years ago, he imagined an aspirational world where people would gather by trading, building and settling together — both at the table and beyond it. This collaboration with Netflix marks an exciting new chapter in that journey.”

NEXT: Rumor: DC Studios To Potentially Restructure If Sold But James Gunn’s Vision Will Remain Intact