Netflix announced it has acquired the rights to stream a new season of Sesame Street while also acquiring over 90 hours of the show’s back catalog.

In a press release the company revealed that Netflix will not only be the home for new episodes of Sesame Street, but it will also provide subscribers to access to the show’s back catalog, which is over 90 hours.

The press release states, “Now Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and all their friends are coming to Netflix later this year, with Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season — plus 90 hours of previous episodes — available to audiences worldwide.”

Netflix also revealed that the show will be undergoing a format change. Each episode will feature one 11-minute story, which the company claims will allow “for even more character-driven humor and heart.” Furthermore, it announced episodes will also see the return of segments such as Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Food Truck.

While new episodes will air on Netflix, they will also air on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms in the United States on the same day-and-date. The new season is being written by Halcyon Person. It is executive produced by Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings.

This acquisition of Sesame Street will bolster Netflix’s already growing catalog of kids programming, which the streamer claims makes up 15% of its total viewing.

To that point, Ms. Rachel: Season 1 was most recently the 6th most viewed show globally on the streamer for the week of May 5th to May 11th. It has been in the top 10 for over 11 weeks.

