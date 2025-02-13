This past weekend, tens of thousands of eager fans gathered in Orlando for Megacon 2025. In addition to the actors, authors, artists, and cosplayers whom you usually find at such venues, various YouTubers affiliated with the Geeks +Gamers channel congregated at the Con to greet their fans, rub elbows, and host a panel. Many took note that the crowds are bigger than ever before for the YouTube cultural commentators.

YouTube personality Beardo introduced the Geeks +Gamers panel, which consisted of Niatoos Dadbeh (aka “Star Wars Theory”), Ryan Kinnel, “The Critical Drinker”, Eric July, and Jeremy Griggs. Beloved YouTuber Gary “Nerdrotic” Beuchler was supposed to be in attendance but could not make it due to a death in the family. While the hosts heaped much praise and gratitude upon their assembled fans, the main topic of discussion turned out to be the enthusiasm everyone is feeling for the future of entertainment. They explained how hopeful they are that the tide has turned in the entertainment industry―away from woke retardation and toward good storytelling.

The panelists explained how they believe there has been a cultural shift―at least in the United States―largely due to the recent election of President Donald Trump, and how more and more people are beginning to recognize the stupidity of wokeness and are becoming less likely to tolerate it. The panelists warned however that due to the slow pace at which projects are completed in Hollywood, it may be several years before quality films once again appear en masse in theaters. They explained how we will probably still get a number of horrendously bad films for the next few years until these abominations are cleared out of the pipeline.

Commenting on the new movie trailers featured at Megacon, the panelists observed that some of the films looked good, but many of them would provide their channels with fodder for their channels’ regular sort of content―making fun of woke nonsense. Eric July warned that some of the films coming out of Hollywood in the next few years may in fact be worse than anything that has come before.

While the optimism of the Geeks + Gamers community is contagious and there is some potential for quality entertainment to return to the big screen, it remains to be seen if Hollywood has learned its lesson and set wokeness aside, committing to relearn the principles of classical storytelling. There is, in reality, very little hope that the Communist radicals and sexual deviants of Hollywood can change their ways.

Odds are that Hollywood will simply continue to implode, either until the rise of a Hollywood alternative―or until an outside hand forces Hollywood to conform to the Good, the Beautiful, and the True. Such a thing has happened before and it could always happen again. In the 1920’s, Hollywood films had reached abysmal depths of degeneracy and filth, and consequently the United States government stepped in to impose a Code. With the oversight of a government agency, no film that was released to the public could blaspheme the name of Jesus Christ or glorify evil. Films that portrayed sexual deviancy or adultery or various other unacceptable behaviors could not be released to the public unless they portrayed those behaviours in a horrible light and portrayed the downfall of those who engaged in them.

At the moment, the return of such high-handed governmental oversight of modern Hollywood seems like an impossibility. Not just Hollywood radicals and deviants would screech and object―many free speech advocates would also rise up in arms against such a proposal, claiming that such strictures somehow violate people's rights.

The reality, of course, is that a functional, healthy society cannot survive the filthy blatherings of Communist agitators whose hearts are only full of evil, ugliness, and falsehood. They desire our destruction, and they must simply be silenced.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are currently in the process of doing many things which were―until quite recently―believed to be impossible, such as shrinking the federal government and destroying the Department of Education. If they can do that, then they can certainly bring back the Hays Code or some pithily named 21st century equivalent. We can only hope that Trump and Musk have such plans up their sleeves.

Near the end of the Geeks +Gamers panel at Megacon, popular YouTuber “Star Wars Theory” somberly explained to the fans that many voices speaking in unison are more likely to be heard. If the American people and the fans of so many destroyed franchises were to raise their voices in unison, calling for government oversight of the entertainment industry, Donald Trump and Elon Musk could certainly make it happen.

