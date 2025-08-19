Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 19Edited

Gosh, I stopped Facebook years ago when they slapped me with posting "misinformation" on a single link to the CDC adverse reactions page during Covid.

Zuckerberg can go.............

Reply
Share
AJ's avatar
AJ
Aug 19

He's not wrong; I've been considering quitting myself at this point.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture