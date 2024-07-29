With increasing scrutiny being directed at Neil Gaiman after the Tortoise podcast revealed details of two women alleging sexual assault against the Sandman author, readers are increasingly looking at his body of work to see red flags in the sick imagination, some of which are beyond what any normal person would ever be able to conceive of.

The allegations came out several weeks ago on a podcast with more than three hours of detail about sexual abuse allegations from two women, one who was a fan of Neil Gaiman who met him at a signing and claims she was manipulated into degrading acts, and another who acted as a babysitter/nanny for him and Amanda Palmer.

Fandom Pulse reported the details of the podcast in this article, which presents a harrowing account where there may be fourteen different women with stories of abuse. Tortoise claims they spoke to people around the situation, including Neil Gaiman, who famously claimed he only cuddled in a bathtub with the nanny.

Fans of Gaiman have been speculating that there might be a lot more to the author's proclivities, given his complete silence on the matter and lack of any social media presence since the podcast dropped. Neil Gaiman also canceled a public appearance, which has led some to believe there may be even darker skeletons in his closet.

It was then alleged by a publishing industry insider that Gaiman had a reputation for preying on women at writers' workshops, where Gaiman frequently taught. The Clarion workshop has a rule called "The Gaiman Rule," in which they tell teachers not to sleep with the students.

One social media post said these allegations are just beginning: "I've known this about Neil for years. A close friend of mine is a local artist who has worked for Neil and Amanda off and on for years and had to deal with Neil's advances. They knew of others as well. I have posted about Neil's behavior on occasion on social media and sometimes women reach out privately to thank me for saying something, they have long feared coming forward due to the harassment they will likely face. I'm not going to debate anyone here, but yes I spoke to the reporter behind this, who happens to be well known and award winning. He was looking for information, not a story, and the information is what informed the story he wrote, from people I know and a lot of others. What is presented in this podcast is a tiny fraction of what I and others are aware of. This is what can be demonstrated right now with the permission of the victims willing to come forward and face the inevitable abuse Neil's fans will heap upon them, but there are others, a lot of others. This is the tip of a very large iceberg."

After discussions have been stifled on forums like Reddit, some people are now looking to Neil Gaiman's fiction work to see how dark and twisted his fantasies are.

One comic he wrote makes a creepy assessment about children and a quiet place they get taken to, talking about an establishment that shuts them up.

Another has a woman telling a man to stop forcing her to have degrading sex with her.

It's also odd that Sandman had a book of dreams which was edited by Neil Gaiman and Ed Kramer, who's the co-founder of Dragon*Con who was convicted of child molestation and then later returned to jail for photographing a young boy nude. Gaiman's associates have some skeletons in their closets as well.

With this in mind, it gets really strange when one reads a forward Neil Gaiman wrote to a Micahel Moorcock Elric book, in which he pens this sequence in graphic detail, something it would be difficult to imagine coming up with from pure imagination (Content warning: this is extremely graphic):

"Have you ever wanked off a grown up?" asked MacBride.

"No." Richard's own secret was that he had not yet begun to masturbate. All of his friends masturbated, continually, alone and in pairs or groups. He was a year younger than them, and couldn't understand what the fuss was about; the whole idea made him uncomfortable.

"Spunk everywhere. It's thick and oozy. They try to get you to put their cocks in your mouth when they shoot off."

"Eugh."

"It's not that bad." There was a pause. "You know, Mr. Aliquid thinks you're very clever. If you wanted to join his private religious discussion group, he might say yes."

The dialogue is disgusting, and it's beyond strange that Gaiman would write this and that Michael Moorcock would allow this to be a forward to his works. It shows the depravity of the science fiction and fantasy publishing industry on full display.

With these scenes in his novels and the reputation he's garnered across the industry, it appears we may be at the tip of the iceberg regarding Neil Gaiman's troubling past.

What do you think of these scenes from Neil Gaiman's books? Leave a comment, let us know, and restack this post!