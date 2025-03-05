The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has filed requesting a dismissal for the human trafficking case filed by Scarlett Pavlovich saying the “claims are a sham.”

Neil Gaiman has been in hot water in recent months after the mainstream media finally began to cover the multiple women alleging sexual misconduct and abuse by the American Gods author spanning decades of his stardom.

The most poignant case seems to come from Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as a nanny for Neil Gaiman’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer, who infamously was lured into Gaiman’s home alone where he fed her wine and asked her to get naked in a bathtub for which he claims they only cuddled.

Pavlovich gave an expose to New York magazine detailing horrific abuse she claims Gaiman inflicted upon her while she was homeless, desperate for work, and not even getting paid by the entertainment power couple for what she believed to be nanny services.

As a result, she filed a lawsuit against Gaiman and Palmer alleging human trafficking violations.

Gaiman’s lawyers filed a response to a Wisconsin case requesting dismissal of the case, which is normal in these situations. In the filing, he details there are two other suits in Massachusetts and New York and claims Palovich filed them as a “plan to maximize adverse publicity” against Gaiman.

The call for dismissal claims that Pavlovich has no standing because the claims happened in New Zealand, and therefore American courts don’t have jurisdiction in this matter, another common tactic for legal cases to try to get thrown out on technical grounds.

Then, he details the bathtub incident again saying “After eating, Gaiman invited Plaintiff to take a bath with him. He was clear that the invitation was to take a bath with him, and it was entirely open for Plaintiff to decline the invitation. She accepted. Gaiman and Pavlovich had a lengthy conversation about consent, during which Pavlovich disclosed that she preferred older partners and was open to a sexual relationship with Gaiman. Gaiman and Plaintiff removed their clothes before getting in the bath. Gaiman and Plaintiff cuddled and ‘made out’ in the bath before engaging in further sexual activity—although not sexual intercourse of any kind…”

The lawyers then present evidence in the form of text messages from Pavlovich. In it, she says “thank you for the lovely night,” which Gaiman is using to claim he had consent.

He then shows texts of her asking, “let me know if you want me to run a bath,” as well as saying “I am consumed by thoughts of you, the things you will do to me.”

He shows later texts where he says, “Honestly, when Amanda told me that you were telling people I’d raped you and were planning to Me Too me, I wanted to kill myself,” where Scarlett replies sympathetic to Gaiman’s attempt to play victim here. This corroborates the story she told Tortoise Podcast as well as New York Magazine where she claims Gaiman manipulated her through use of threatening suicide

.Though it was clear she said that she was raped at some point by Gaiman’s own admission, he then extracted from her a text saying “it was consensual.”

Clearly Pavlovich was not thinking about filing suit and implications when she spoke with Gaiman via text, and the context of these text messages are left out, which leads to a possibility Gaiman was attempting to extract the words consensual from her to cover himself.

In the filing, it does admit that shortly after the conversation about rape and then him telling her he was going to kill himself which led to her saying it was consensual, that she filed with the New Zealand police on the matter.

While Gaiman may have legal standing here based on what he’s presented, we don’t know whether the judge will summarily throw out the case or not as of yet.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman’s lawyers’ responses to the allegations involving Scarlett Pavlovich? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great novel series with classic Star Trek feel, with sci-fi spy thriller action, read The Stars Entwined on Amazon!

NEXT: Sci-Fi Valley Con Blocks Clownfish TV Hosts And Organizer Calls Anyone Who Supports President Trump A 'Simple Nazi'