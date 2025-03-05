Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
Mar 5, 2025

What happened to believing women, huh, Neil?

Daydream Believer
Mar 15, 2025

I’m sure someone victimized her: I don’t know that it was Neil Gaiman, though. The whole thing sounds strange. By her own account, there were lots of people coming and going all the time, but she didn't reach out to anyone for help and/or advice? She never says anything unequivocal like “No. Stop that. Get out of here.”? She says she was seriously injured and beaten into unconsciousness, but there are no medical records?

I can understand being starstruck, I can understand being reluctant to involve anyone else, I can even understand wanting to cover up anything embarrassing, but I can't understand returning to a dangerous situation over and over again AND sending many, many affectionate texts to him. It doesn't add up.

