The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has opened a lawsuit against one of his alleged victims, Caroline Wallner, for speaking out about his sexual abuse because of a violation of her non-disclosure agreement.

Over the last year, alleged victims have come out to speak against Neil Gaiman claiming he sexually abused them in various instances from fans of his, to a nanny who worked for his wife, and Caroline Wallner, who lived on his property for several years.

Wallner was originally the wife of Gaiman’s gardener and they were staying in his guest home in Woodstock, NY, according to her story. She and her husband divorced, at which point she claimed that Gaiman approached her for sexual favors in exchange for staying in the property so she and her children wouldn’t be out on the street.

This kind of play-for-pay situation is illegal, and though we don’t have any details in court proceedings, Gaiman paid Wallner $275,000 in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, preventing her from suing him or telling anyone about her experiences.

Her story came out on the Tortoise Podcast last year when the investigative journalists did a deep dive into Gaimain’s degenerate behavior, and now Gaiman has initiated a lawsuit for violation of this NDA asking for full repayment of the settlement, attorney’s fees, and $50,000 for each media interview she gave. Gaiman also named Wallner’s ex-husband in the suit.

The timing of this suit is interesting as his former Scarlett Pavlovich filed a civil suit against Gaiman for human trafficking earlier this year. Gaiman and his lawyers have requested the suit be thrown out on jurisdictional grounds, but it is still active and no decision has been made.

According to New York Magazine, Wallner’s attorney Vincent White said it’s surprising because it presents bad optics of “really heinous acts,” he said, continuing, “everyone thinks, Oh, the allegation must be true. I would think he may have come to the conclusion he has nothing left to lose.”

It is an interesting lawsuit because Wallner is not a wealthy woman, so this is clearly not about money. The motivations are unclear because it is a bad optical situation given the civil suits against him and the amount of victims who have spoken out.

It could very well be that this case is opened as a warning shot to any other potential victims who want to speak out that he will engage in lawfare to try to silence them. But the damage has been done already with what’s been exposed of Gaiman, as he’s been dropped by several publishers and the media has quietly distanced themselves from him.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman opening a lawsuit in violation of NDA against him? Leave a comment and let us know.

For a great alternative to mainstream publishing that packs an action punch, read Justified: Saga of the Nano Templar on Amazon and support Fandom Pulse!

NEXT: 'The Last Of Us' Actor Claims Describing Herself As "Non-Binary" Is A "Good Thing"