Despite having several women on record detailing a history of sexual abuse and misconduct, the mainstream media has been largely silent on Neil Gaiman and his allegedly predatory behavior. Now, a Reddit post details yet another account regarding The Sandman creator’s insane antics and refusal to take responsibility, with Gaiman blaming the drug Ambien for his actions.

Six women have come out against Neil Gaiman, the first two starting with the Tortoise podcast, an investigative journalism outlet named for the Tortoise and the Hare fable, leaning toward “slow and steady wins the race.” They are well-known for doing deep dives on situations and gathering all the information to ensure accuracy before reporting.

During their first round of podcasts on Neil Gaiman, they revealed two women who accused the American Gods author of sexual assault—one who was his granddaughter’s age and acting as the babysitter/nanny of his child at the time. Neil Gaiman responded by saying they only cuddled in a bathtub, making the situation sound suspicious.

A third woman came out by revealing her therapy sessions after years of alleged manipulation by Gaiman, but then Tortoise revealed fourth and fifth accusers with very similar stories. The last may be the worst of all, as the woman alleges that Neil Gaiman blackmailed her by forcing her to do sexual acts in exchange for maintaining a place to live for her and her three daughters on his New York Estate.

The sixth woman who came out was the former massage therapist of Amanda Palmer, who detailed how Neil Gaiman flashed her in one of their appointments and implied a longer intimate relationship resulting from it based on manipulation from the Good Omens author.

In one of the Tortoise podcasts, one of the victims mentioned there were fourteen women Gaiman’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer was aware of who had this kind of story about his abuse. It’s increasingly like this is the case with a seventh allegation of The Sandman creator’s creepy behavior.

This allegation comes second-hand as it is mentioned in a Reddit comment on the Ask Reddit section of the site. A post was made asking, “What celebrity rumor did you hear privately long before the news broke?” To which someone mentioned Neil Gaiman’s work writing for Doctor Who under showrunner Stephen Moffat which occurred for two episodes airing in 2011 and 2013.

Another commentor added, “finally a wholesome rumor!”

Another commentor said, “I saw his name and got nervous. "Oh no, not him too....oh phew."

Then, a Redditor with the username EllieGeizler dropped the bombshell, “Unfortunately, yes, him, too. A friend of a friend stayed overnight in his house and he warned her that he might wander on Ambien. She woke up to find him in her room and she didn't go into specifics but she was upset and it was implied that he was groping her. She didn't want to hurt her career so she never shared it publicly. I'm just waiting for something worse to eventually come out about him. Don't pin your hopes on him being a squeaky-clean guy.”

Nice_Hair_8592 added, “His wife too. I had a very weird foursome with her back in the early 2000s when the Dresden Dolls hadn't hit it big yet. Odd both in content, and that she specifically wanted all young and young looking boys. Feels very different now that I'm older.”

The thread continues with much speculation about Neil Gaiman and Amanda Palmer’s relationship, but none seem to question the post’s authenticity. It’s also worth noting that this thread occurred in January 2024, seven full months before the allegations came out on Tortoise, with no prospect of the media picking up the story or the accounts of Neil Gaiman’s issues getting traction.

This marks the second “excuse” Neil Gaiman has made for his behavior by blaming the drug Ambien for making him harass women. One of his other victims famously called him out for claiming it was his “Autism” that made him ignore social cues and not be able to understand when a woman is saying “no” to him.

With yet more instances of Gaiman’s antics on display publicly, a pattern is emerging that will be difficult for the Sandman author to overcome in the court of public opinion.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman’s alleged groping under the influence of Ambien? Leave a comment and let us know.

