The last several months have been filled with women coming out with stories about Neil Gaiman and how he manipulated and sexually abused them. After New York Magazine released an interview with one of his accusers, Neil Gaiman finally responded, denying any abuse occurred.

Neil Gaiman was rocked yesterday with an interview with his former nanny Scarlett Pavlovich for New York Magazine detailing graphic and horrific details on her claims of sexual abuse against the American Gods writer.

Part of the odd situation about the Neil Gaiman story is how these details have been well-known for nearly a year because of the work of Tortoise Podcast and Fandom Pulse detailing the abuse allegations against Gaiman.

Moreover, women have been warning about Gaiman for years with nine women now making allegations about him, according to recent reports, and he’s given signs through his works with his creepy fetishes inserted into books like The Sandman, as well as his virtue signaling about his polyamorous degenerate lifestyle with Amanda Palmer that led to personal problems for the author over the last several years.

After months of silence, Neil Gaiman finally posted to his blog about the topic, denying the allegations in a post titled “Breaking The Silence”:

Over the past many months, I have watched the stories circulating the internet about me with horror and dismay. I’ve stayed quiet until now, both out of respect for the people who were sharing their stories and out of a desire not to draw even more attention to a lot of misinformation. I've always tried to be a private person, and felt increasingly that social media was the wrong place to talk about important personal matters. I've now reached the point where I feel that I should say something.

As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides.

And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people's.

I’ve spent some months now taking a long, hard look at who I have been and how I have made people feel.

Like most of us, I’m learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed, and I know that that's not an overnight process. I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow. I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I’ll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love. I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers.

At the same time, as I reflect on my past – and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don't accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone.

Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do.

This is a sharp contrast to a tweet Neil Gaiman made in 2018 regarding female abuse victims. Then, he said, “On a day like today it’s worth saying, I believe survivors. Men must not close our eyes and minds to what happens to women in this world. We must fight, alongside them, for them to be believed, at the ballot box & with art & by listening, and change the world for the better.”

It seems that now that he’s under public scrutiny, his tune has changed about women being believed.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman’s denial of the sexual abuse allegations? Do you believe him? Leave a comment and let us know.

