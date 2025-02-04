A new development has hit the Neil Gaiman sexual abuse scandal as Scarlett Pavlovich has filed a lawsuit against The Sandman creator and his ex-wife Amanda Palmer for human trafficking under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

It’s been a tough week for Gaiman already. He’s faced a stage play cancelation, the Terry Pratchett Estate canceling him, Dark Horse Comics removing The Anansi Boys from their schedule, and his agent dropping him, but now he’s finally facing legal ramifications for years of the alleged abuse.

Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual conduct by a lot of women, the first two starting with the Tortoise podcast, an investigative journalism outlet named for the Tortoise and the Hare fable, leaning toward “slow and steady wins the race.” They are well-known for doing deep dives on situations and gathering all the information to ensure accuracy before reporting.

During their first round of podcasts on Neil Gaiman, they revealed two women who accused the American Gods author of sexual assault—one who was his granddaughter’s age and acting as the babysitter/nanny of his child at the time. Neil Gaiman responded by saying they only cuddled in a bathtub, making the situation sound suspicious.

A third woman came out by revealing her therapy sessions after years of alleged manipulation by Gaiman, but then Tortoise revealed fourth and fifth accusers with very similar stories. The last may be the worst of all, as the woman alleges that Neil Gaiman blackmailed her by forcing her to do sexual acts in exchange for maintaining a place to live for her and her three daughters on his New York Estate.

The sixth woman who came out was the former massage therapist of Amanda Palmer, who detailed how Neil Gaiman flashed her in one of their appointments and implied a longer intimate relationship resulting from it based on manipulation from the Good Omens author.

In one of the Tortoise podcasts, one of the victims mentioned there were fourteen women Gaiman’s ex-wife Amanda Palmer was aware of who had this kind of story about his abuse. It’s increasingly like this is the case with a seventh allegation of The Sandman creator’s creepy behavior.

The seventh accusation against Gaiman came secondhand on Reddit, when a Redditor with the username EllieGeizler dropped the bombshell, “Unfortunately, yes, him, too. A friend of a friend stayed overnight in his house and he warned her that he might wander on Ambien. She woke up to find him in her room and she didn't go into specifics but she was upset and it was implied that he was groping her. She didn't want to hurt her career so she never shared it publicly. I'm just waiting for something worse to eventually come out about him. Don't pin your hopes on him being a squeaky-clean guy.”

Ever since New York Magazine dropped an interview with Pavlovich, the situation has become untennable for Gaiman’s career, as the publishing industry decided to stop with their silence on the issue and distance themselves from the American Gods author. The only notable exception to this point remains DC Comics, who publishes The Sandman graphic novels.

Now, Neil Gaiman is getting rocked with a lawsuit from Pavlovich under human trafficking laws. The complaint also names Amanda Palmer, Gaiman’s ex-wife, accusing her of procuring Pavlovich for Gaiman. The case has been filed in Wisconsin, where Gaiman has a home, rather than New Zealand where the situation took place.

Much of the complaint revolves around Gaiman and Palmer never paying Pavlovich while Gaiman increasingly demanded degenerate sexual favors while she was working for them as a nanny, resulting in the human trafficking situation. Tortoise Media says Pavlovich was paid some hush money in the past, but we’ll see how this case develops.

What do you think of Neil Gaiman getting sued for human trafficking? Leave a comment and let us know.

