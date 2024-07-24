Fandom Pulse

Man of the Atom
Jul 24, 2024Edited

Regardless of which side you are on, the truly despicable people here are the ones attempting to plaster this over for their own profit. Either Gaiman is innocent and deserves a fair hearing of facts, or one or more women have a case against him. None of the primary parties in this event are well served and this will only drag out while other parties profit by it.

The media, comic book, and Hollywood Omelas lovers need to be called out and pilloried as the pimps they are for subverting justice.

Joe Douglas
Jul 25, 2024

Bloody hell! This is the first I've heard of these accusations and I've been a fan of Neil's for 20 years now. I've actually met the man. If the allegations are true I hope the full force of the lore comes at him and the women get at least some semblance of comfort. On a (admittedly selfish) personal note, I'm so sick of people I once looked up to being unveiled as utterly trash humans.

