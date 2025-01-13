Fandom Pulse

Patrick Abbott
Jan 13, 2025

The crimes themselves are sickening. The cover up and collective shrugging by the entertainment industry reminds me of Church officials. "What's the big deal? He's done so much good elsewhere." Little care for actual victims.

Life in The Upside-Down's avatar
Life in The Upside-Down
Jan 14, 2025

What a monstrous, entitled pos. I continue to be disappointed by and disgusted with men I once admired. There is no end to what they believe they deserve or to their depavity. Me fucking too and nothing has changed.

