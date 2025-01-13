New York Magazine released a deep dive into the Neil Gaiman sexual misconduct allegations. With interviews of several of the women involved, the allegations have escalated with detailed accounts where the women involved accuse the Sandman and American Gods author of rape.

In 2024, Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual conduct by seven women, the first two starting with the Tortoise podcast, an investigative journalism outlet named for the Tortoise and the Hare fable, leaning toward “slow and steady wins the race.” They are well-known for doing deep dives on situations and gathering all the information to ensure accuracy before reporting.

Now, New York Magazine, through their Vulture outlet, has done a deep analysis of the situation, speaking with several of the women involved, providing detailed accounts of what’s now grown to eight women accusing Neil Gaiman of a range of creepy behavior to rape, providing an account of his childhood surrounded by the cult of Scientology informing his behavior, as well as how these escapades led to divorce with Amanda Palmer.

While many know about the encounter with Scarlett Pavolich, in which Neil Gaiman infamously declared they merely cuddled in a bathtub. Scarlett’s account of the situation is far more harrowing and graphic, according to the new article.

Content warning as this situation provides graphic detail of the horrific abuse Neil Gaiman allegedly imparted upon Scarlett.

“‘I’ve had a thought,’” Scarlett recalled him saying. “‘Why don’t you have a bath in the beautiful claw bathtub in the garden? It’s absolutely enchanting.’”

After this, the situation gets dark. Pavlovich did not anticipate Gaiman would show up in the bath, claiming he had a work call to go on, but he allegedly did, flashing her stark naked before getting into the tub with her. She claims she said “no” even to this element but then says he persisted.

“The next part is really amorphous,” Pavlovich told the interviewer. “But I can tell you that he put his fingers straight into my ass and tried to put his penis in my ass. And I said, ‘No, no.’ Then he tried to rub his penis between my breasts, and I said ‘no’ as well. Then he asked if he could come on my face, and I said ‘no’ but he did anyway. He said, ‘Call me ‘master,’ and I’ll come.’ He said, ‘Be a good girl. You’re a good little girl.’”

Afterward, she recalled him saying, “‘Amanda told me I couldn’t have you,’” Pavlovich recalls him saying. As soon as he’d heard this, he “knew he had to have” her. “‘God,’” he continued, “‘I wish it were the good old days where we could both f*** you.’”

The situation with her got worse at points where Scarlett describes Gaiman as beating her with a belt, forcing sex upon her in several situations, and even an incident where she was forced to taste her feces. “He said, ‘Are you defying your master?’” she told the interviewer. “I had to lick my own s***.”

This was not the only encounter like this, she detailed. At one point, she said that he urinated on his hand and told her to lick it off as well, showing how debased Gaiman is.

According to Scarlett, Amanda Palmer told her, “Fourteen women have come to me about this.” He had allegedly slept with another babysitter in his prior marriage as well. Some of these events were done, according to Scarlett, when Gaiman’s young son was in the room with them. Palmer later allegedly told her, “I’ve had to do this before, and I can do this again. I will take care of you.”

She filed a police report in 2023, hoping Amanda Palmer would help with the situation, but when it came to it, Palmer refused to talk to the police. Palmer does have a song that seems to reference Gaiman’s behavior, however. “Another suicidal mass landing on my doorstep — thanks a ton / A few more corpses in the sack / You’ll get away with it; it’s just the same old script / This world is shaped to have your back / You said, ‘I’m sorry,’ then you ran / And went and did it all again.”

After Scarlett, the article details the known accounts of Neil Gaiman taking advantage of young fans. One who went by the pseudonym of Brenda said, “He seemed to have a script. He wanted me to call him ‘master’ immediately.”

Another fan’s story is well known, as Gaiman told her “I’m a very wealthy man, and I’m used to getting what I want.” Gaiman paid this fan over $60,000 for therapy bills after her encounters with him left her scarred.

Another young fan, who started following Gaiman when she was 18 years old in 2003, found herself in increasingly demanding situations with the author. “It was a big hard ‘no,’” she said. “I told him, ‘You cannot put anything in my vagina or I will die.’” Gaiman then allegedly flipped her over on the bed and attempted to penetrate her with his fingers. Once more, the woman claimed she said “no,” but after he stopped, he then allegedly went for full intercourse. “I just shut down,” she said of the situation.

According to Tortoise, Gaiman’s representatives said these situations were consensual and that “sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism, and masochism may not be to everyone’s taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful.” It appears he used his fetish lifestyle to blur the line between domination and abuse.

The next incident detailed an incident where Gaiman’s wife, Amanda Palmer, slept with a young female fan and then began texting illicit images of the fan to Gaiman. It spawned a relationship between the author and the fan where the fan said she felt like she’d been given to Gaiman “like a toy.”

Next came Caroline, a woman who lived on the Gaiman estate in New York, who had been detailed prior as being forced to provide sexual services to Gaiman in exchange for not losing her home with her children.

She alleges he even had a sexual encounter with her when his four-year-old son was in bed with them. “He didn’t have boundaries,” she said.

While there are more women in this situation, with Scarlett on record with harrowing details of her abuse from Gaiman, combined with the testimony of fans and Caroline, who was eventually paid off by Gaiman as well, according to Tortoise, it appears as if this might be a PR situation the fantasy author cannot recover from.

