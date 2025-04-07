In its first weekend of release on Steam, Neil Druckmann and Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II Remastered performed worse than God of War: Ragnarok as well as the release of The Last of Us.

On Sunday, April 6th, The Last Of us Part II Remastered hit a peak concurrent player count of 30,690.

That is worse than the release of the original The Last of Us, which hit a peak concurrent of 36,496 players when it released on Monday, March 27, 2023.

It is also worse than Sony’s recently released God of War: Ragnarok to Steam. It hit a peak concurrent of 35,615 players.

On a positive note, the game did best Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which only hit a peak concurrent of 28,189 players.

These numbers come almost exactly a month after Druckmann told Variety that players should not bet on a third installment of The Last of Us.

He said, “I guess the only thing I would say is don’t bet on there being more of ‘Last of Us.’ This could be it.”

In an interview with ETalk at the premiere of HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2, Druckmann reiterated, “Every game I make, every project I work on I treat it like it could be my last. So I just pour everything into it. I leave nothing on the table.”

“When we did the first Last of Us game that’s how I treated,” he continued. “I wasn’t sure I could ever get to make a sequel so it had to have a definitive ending. Like wise with Uncharted 4, same thing. When I worked on Last of Us 2, I was like I don’t know if I’ll ever get to do this again. It had this definitive ending. That is the ending we’re working towards. For there to be another one, another thing, another project so many stars have to align I can’t guarantee it. So right now my focus is on this season. Hopefully, if HBO renews us next season and then I’m working on a new game called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.”

He added, “One project at a time. Got to make it the best I can be. And then if I get a chance to do it again I’ll focus on the next project.”

What do you make of The Last of Us Part II Remastered performing worse than God of War: Ragnarok?

