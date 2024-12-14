New details are emerging about Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann’s upcoming game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, which was announced with a trailer at The Game Awards earlier this week.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Zachary Small, Druckmann claimed that the “the story is quite ambitious” and revealed it is about “what happens when you put your faith in different institutions.”

More details were revealed in an official Naughty Dog blog post for the game written by Druckmann. He states that the game’s protagonist Jordan A. Mun is a “dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.”

“In fact, anyone who’s flown to it hoping to unravel its mysterious past was never heard from again. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit,” he adds.

READ: 'Naughty Dog' Turns Off Comments For Its 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Trailer, Gamers Roast It Anyway

Druckmann then promised, “This game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions.”

“This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog’s history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we’ve ever done before,” he declared.

Druckmann also commented on the actress Tati Gabrielle, who plays Mun in the game. He told The New York Times, “She has this intimidating presence to her. We brought her in for an audition, and she blew us away. It was one of those moments — like when I first saw Ashley Johnson as Ellie.”

Gabrielle has worked with Naughty Dog in the past, she played Jo Braddock, the villain in the Uncharted film and will play Nora in the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation.

Small also revealed that Druckmann informed him that the game is inspired by Akira and Cowboy Bebop.

Furthermore, it will feature a soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

What do you make of these new details about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet?

NEXT: 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Voice Actress Wants Vile LGBTQ+ Agenda Normalized And Embraced