NECA is one of the biggest brands in collectibles culture, including action figures and more, but they’re being rocked after their Brand Manager has been accused of sending an inappropriate photo to a 14-year-old boy after having a text relationship with the child.

The National Entertainment Collectibles Association or NECA creates and distributes for a lot of recognizable brands. Among them are Marvel, Batman, Disney, and Dungeons & Dragons, but countless brands are associated with the collectibles the company produces.

Now, the company is in the middle of a scandal as an Instagram account posted accusations along with a video showing screeenshots that are alleged conversations between NECA Brand Manager Blaine Rodenbaugh and a 14-year-old boy.

The account Inhaled Farts alleges: “I’m probably putting everything I’ve built at risk but it’s important people always fight for what is right even stupid babes IG handles like mine run by a complete asshole. We need better people to fight this fight for this kid and who knows how many others. These predators can not be allowed to operate in spaces where they can potentially reach children.

⬇️

TIMELINE OF EVENTS

*Blaine starts following the 14yr old

*Blaine continuously chats with him in his dms

*Blaine asks what he is doing one day and the child innocently sends pic of himself at gym.

*Blaine responds with vanishing UNSOLICITED pic of himself shirtless in bed revealing his paw tattoo “I want see more” written on vanishing pic

*Child responds with “paw” and tells him specifically that he is 14 although Blaine has specifically called him a “talented young kid”

*Blaine responds the information that the child has told him he’s 14 with “Oh you didn’t want. I’m sorry”

*2 years pass by and the child reaches out to the community to expose the sexual predation by Blaine

*Majority of community and Neca specifically support Blaine and he is even promoted.

*Kid is 16 and feels betrayed and retreats from toy photography community.

*3 years later the victim is now 19 and I’m still posting about this trying to get people to not let Blaine get away with it”

The post has a video with screen shots showing a profile of Blaine Rodenbaugh from NECA with a blurb, “Don’t let him get away with it this time! If there is one there are more afraid to speak out.”

The first slide shows an alleged conversation between Rodenbaugh and the young boy. In the conversation, Rodenbaugh allegedly sends a topless picture from bed to the boy who replies with “Why lmao. I’m 14. Hope you knew that.”

Instead of apologizing, Rodenbaugh allegedly says, “Do you not want? I’m sorry.”

To which the boy replies, “What hahaha? Gym photos are as literal as they can be, not asking for anything.”

The account then editorializes, asking if a person found out they were hitting on a fourteen year old, should that be the reaction?

Another screen shot is alleged to be the boy who spoke out saying, “My name is out there a lot of people know man, had to make sure this what I wanted. He knew my age!!! He’s called me ‘young talent photographer’ like multiple times before. When I asked him yesterday he said he was not aware.”

When called out on it, an account @blainerthings, who Inhaled Farts alleges is Rodenbaugh, says “No, I don’t mind showing that. As the term was even used by someone in his posts’ comments to refer to me as a kid. I call anyone under the age of 30 ‘kid’ – and got lots of convo receipts for that too. Like I said. Lots of stupidity on my part – but did the right thing when I found out.”

Another account accuses @blainerthings of sexual harassment, to which the account replies according to the next screenshot, “I’m so sorry you feel that way. Please go back and read. I very much acknowledge his perceived experience and try very hard not to invalidate his feelings. Thanks not harassment. And key factor is not knowing he was a kid. Simple as that. I respect how that makes you feel.”

Inhaled Farts ends by showing a recent DM with the child who appears to believe he was indeed harassed responding to a post of a video about the situation saying “Brother thank you man. I can’t believe this is all relevant even three years later! Thank you for always fighting for me. This was the last thing I imagined to hear about today, but it sure made my day.”

Apparently, the situation has been ignored by NECA and the collectibles community for more than three years, and it is a strange situation, according to the screenshots.

What do you think of the NECA Brand Manager being accused of misconduct with a 14-year-old boy? Become a paid member to support our journalism and leave a comment.

