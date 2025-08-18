Fandom Pulse

Aug 18

Aye, not just movies. Faith-driven everything.

It's the fight for a morality-based good that delivers. That struggle against fear and hopelessness with an ultimate victory that presents a deep value.

When the "fight" of a premise is about struggling against resistance to the social group-think flavor of the month, the effect is saccharine. It's sweet at first touch but bitter and quickly forgotten - a shallow value.

Aug 18

We need faith-driven video games, too.

