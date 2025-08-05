Actor Neal McDonough, who’s starred in a number of films and TV shows including Minority Report, Arrow, Captain America: The First Avenger, Star Trek: First Contact, and Tulsa King among others, advised his followers to choose “integrity when compromise looks easy.”

In a post to X, McDonough wrote, “Not every battle is loud. Some are fought in silence on your knees, behind closed doors, with no spotlight, no script. But that’s where strength is forged. In surrender. In prayer. In choosing integrity when compromise looks easy.”

“I’ve learned: God isn’t looking for perfect men. He’s looking for willing ones,” he continued. “Be the man who stands when others sit. Who forgives when it hurts. Who leads with love, and lives with conviction. That’s the kind of legacy worth leaving.”

In another post, he stated, “You weren’t made to blend in. You were called to stand out to lead, to love, to shine.”

“God didn’t place you here by accident,” he continued. “Every scar, every setback, every gift you carry it all matters. Walk tall. Speak truth. Live boldly. The world needs the light only you can bring.”

Finally, in a third post, he stated, “I don’t have it all figured out. But I know the One who does. And every day, I choose to trust Him not because life is easy, but because Christ is faithful. My peace doesn’t come from perfect circumstances… It comes from knowing I walk with a perfect Savior.”

McDonough’s advice is not out of the ordinary. Last December, he shared with Glenn Beck that he ““asks God every year what I can do to make the world a better place. And several years ago — and I was sober at the time so I couldn’t blame alcohol — I heard Him say make entertainment for Me. And I could feel the water just get hot and I could feel this flush go through my body. And I’m like, ‘Did I just actually hear that?’ And I thought to myself, ‘Well, if I did hear that I better do something about it.’ And then we started on our first film for $350,000. We did this film about a hitman who finds his religious heart. … All I know is that God is putting us in this position to make entertainment for everyone and that I gotta tell you, Glenn, that is the greatest honor that I could possibly imagine.”

He also shared how he believes the culture in the United States is turning in the right direction, “I’m an altruistic guy, positive thinking. I do think it is turning a positive corner. I think that America is. In The Declaration of Independence it says God four times. It’s on our coins. It’s everywhere it is. It’s who we are. That we get to discuss that again and not worry about being so chastised by other people.

“Everyone’s coming to their common thoughts and thinking what can we do together as a country to make this a better place. And I think we’re getting there. I really do think we’re getting there. I think it’s a new wave of positive energy coming back. And I hope it all works out great,” he said.

What do you make of McDonough’s advice to his followers?

