Aug 5

Good man in a bad industry.

The tribe will work him over. Force him with script changes to blaspheme. This has been going on for a long, long time. Rumors in the rags. Quiet calls to fellow directors/producers if he doesn't cave.

Been there, done it, long ago.

Witchcraft. Threats. Maybe even death of a relative - happens more than you want to know.

Hopefully, this man is not just making noise and will be at the forefront of the revolution Trump pressed Gibson and Stallone for in H-wood. We'll see.

