Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

Ncuti Gatwa has started the final stage of the typical woke marketing tour for his new season of Doctor Who. With overnight ratings at their lowest ever, and fans complaining about the poor quality of the episodes released, it looks like it couldn’t go worse for the BBC and the new actor, but cynical interviews are already following as Ncuti Gatwa announces he’s “sad” because the audience is tuning out.

It's been a rough year for Doctor Who, as with each new special or episode, a new record low in the ratings has been reached. It started with the 60th Anniversary specials, where fans thought they’d be greeted with a return to David Tennant’s classic adventures, but instead, they received a constant lecture about transgenderism with a new “Rose” who was really a man in women’s clothing.

The trio of specials culminated in “bi-generation,” a pun by Russell T. Davies to inform fans this was going to be a “bisexual” generation, as Ncuti Gatwa’s version of the Doctor spawned out of David Tennant. He has since confirmed that both Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor and Ruby Sunday were going to be LGBTQ.

The 15th Doctor Emerges From the 14th Doctor's Penis, Source, Screenshot, 60th Anniversary Doctor Who Special

It didn’t stop there, however, as both Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa went on a press tour for the new season attacking fans, stating the new series was going to upset long-time viewers, and making bizarre political statements leading up to the “Space Babies” release.

Russell T. Davies admitted that he would be putting LGBTQ themes into Doctor Who and that he’d specifically be targeting children with those in order to manipulate young minds.

Ncuti Gatwa made several comments about Doctor Who fans, including accusing them of celebrating “white mediocrity” while complaining about how difficult it was for him to get a job acting as a black, queer man—even though it was clear he was cast for this role specifically because of his identity.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in "Space Babies" Doctor Who

He went further in a separate interview as he told fans who didn’t like his casting to “Turn off the TV. Go and touch grass.” The instruction to long-time fans who didn’t like the show’s direction not to watch was met with a chorus of people online saying they already had and they wouldn’t be watching the show.

When overnight ratings came in for “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord,” a two-episode premiere of the new Doctor Who season, it appears fans did just that, as the episodes posted the lowest ratings for Doctor Who ever by a large margin.

The media went into full spin, putting out critic reviews of the shows on Rotten Tomatoes with an initial score of 100% and blaming good weather over the weekend for the shows' failure to perform well.

However, now Ncuti Gatwa is giving an interview backtracking on his statement telling fans not to watch by saying he’s “really sad” the fanbase of Doctor Who is deciding not to watch. This marks the final step in woke marketing, in which they 1.complain about identity politics 2. tell fans not to consume their product 3. then complain fans aren’t consuming their product.

Ncuti Gatwa Gay Dancing As The Doctor, Screenshot, Trailer

"You are going to limit yourselves from a show that you claim to love because you don't like something about someone's appearance or their race. It's just really sad for them," Ncuti Gatwa said.

He further gaslit fans in the interview, saying, "The character is a shape-shifting alien. It can be anyone. So for it to be - for there to have only been one representation of the character, I think it's just quite limiting."

"It's tricky because you want to celebrate the win, and you do celebrate the win because this signifies progress," Ncuti Gatwa said, all while complaining that the show is certainly losing fans. "But let's not stop here. There's lots more to go. And this should have happened a little while ago, as well."

"But it warms my heart to know that little Black kids out there will be like, 'Oh, I can be The Doctor,'" Ncuti Gatwa said, doubling down on race baiting. "It feels like a huge, lovely responsibility."

It seems all of this was planned for Doctor Who, as the cast and crew were aware that their actions and words would turn fans off in droves. The episodes released so far are nonsensical and don’t honor Doctor Who at all, while Ncuti Gatwa's performance is over the top, sniveling, and lacking the gravitas of The Doctor.

Bad Wolf has claimed he’s contracted through 2029, but with ratings like these, can he possibly last that long?

