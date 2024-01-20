Source: Screenshot, Instagram

By Jon Del Arroz

After only one Christmas Special has aired, Doctor Who's Millie Gibson is officially out as Ncuti Gatwa's companion, Ruby Sunday. In this near-unprecedented move, Bad Wolf has parted ways with the actress. The reasons for her departure are unclear, but it bodes ill for the new iteration of the Doctor as fans have expressed concerns over the show's current directions, and ratings have been less than stellar.

The Church On Ruby Road debuted Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday. The episode was strange, with goblins eating babies in an uncomfortable beginning involving the Doctor crossing Ruby's timestream to make the goblins disappear into thin air eventually.

Source: Screenshot, Instagram

With a new Disney+ partnership, Bad Wolf pushed the diversity hires to new extremes, already causing fan annoyance by race-swapping the Doctor after they had to deal with a gender-swapped Jody Whittaker for three seasons. Ruby Sunday has a transgender singer friend and is also an orphan raised by two black women in a scenario that does not represent the real world at all.

The overnight ratings for the Doctor Who Christmas Special were not stellar, marking some of the lowest ratings for a debut doctor in Ncuti Gatwa. Millie Gibson has expressed sentiments that the upcoming eight-episode series will be "controversial." Ncuti Gatwa also said the series would lean into leftist politics, which makes fans more than nervous about Russell T. Davies' return as showrunner.

Rumors were already swirling that Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa would be on their way out of the roles sooner rather than later. With the first series already filmed and the second in progress, both actors expressed they would be looking for new jobs soon, with Millie Gibson being clearer that she's seeking immediate employment. This fueled discussion that they might already be getting the axe. A Bad Wolf producer told Fandom Pulse there were no plans for either exit and let us know Ncuti Gatwa has a contract through 2029.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in BBC's Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special "The Giggle"

Now, a Bad Wolf insider has told the Mirror that Milie Gibson is exiting the show during the second season. She will only appear in three episodes of the 2025 second series of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who.

The insider told The Mirror, "Millie Gibson has all but left now, and there's a brand new companion, which is really exciting. Russell is keeping things moving and isn't letting the grass grow, that's for sure."

It was also stated Millie Gibson would be replaced with a face familiar to Disney as Doctor Who gets more entangled with Disney+ through the BBC's licensing agreement. Varada Sethu, an actress most famous for her role as Cinta in Star Wars: Andor, is set to be Ncuti Gatwa's new companion in Doctor Who.

Varada Sethu as Cinta, Star Wars: Andor

This replacement of a blonde girl with an Indian woman furthers the extreme diversity pushes in Doctor Who. Some fans have expressed they feel lucky that the companion wasn't replaced by a homosexual man or a transgender person, given the current woke pushes by Russell T. Davies and company.

Regardless, it's odd for a companion to get the boot this quickly. The current Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who faces critical issues, and Millie Gibson's exit is another bad sign for the show's future.

What do you think of MIlie Gibson leaving Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who so quickly? Leave a comment and let us know.

