Naughty Dog’s newly announced game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is off to a very bad start as the game’s announcement trailer has received 524% more dislikes than Firewalk Studios’ Concord reveal cinematic trailer.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has received over 256,000 dislikes on PlayStation’s upload of the announcement trailer.

In comparison, Concord’s Reveal Cinematic Trailer, which was also uploaded to PlayStation’s YouTube channel received 41,000 dislikes.

Obviously, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet had more views at 2.1 million compared to Concord’s 592,000.

Nevertheless, not only does Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet have more overall dislikes, but the percentage of people who did dislike the trailer is nearly double compared to Concord. 12.19% of everyone who watched the Intergalactic trailer disliked it. In contrast, 6.92% of everyone who watched the Concord trailer disliked it.

Only 4.62% of people liked the Intergalactic trailer while only 1.27% liked Concord’s reveal trailer.

Another comparison can be made to Concord’s Gameplay Trailer and Intergalactic’s trailer that was uploaded to the Naughty Dog YouTube channel.

On Naughty Dog’s channel the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer has 1.3 million views, 68,000 likes, and 167,000 dislikes.

That means 5.23% of viewers liked the trailer and 12.8% disliked it.

The Concord gameplay trailer received 1.1 million views and had just 8500 likes and 85,000 dislikes. That means just .77% of people who watched the trailer gave it a like and 7.72% disliked it.

Furthermore, the Intergalactic trailer has 96.4% more dislikes than Concord. However, Intergalactic does have 700% more likes compared to Concord.

If you want to compare it to another game that was announced during The Game Awards, Elden Ring Nightreign’s reveal gameplay trailer raked in 3.3 million views on Bandai Namco Entertainment America’s YouTube channel.

It received 177,000 likes and only 2,600 dislikes. That means that 5.3% of all people who watched the trailer gave it a like and only .08% of everyone who watched it disliked it.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet received over 9381% more dislikes than Elden Ring Nightreign.

