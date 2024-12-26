Naughty Dog's 'Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet' Trailer Receives 524% More Dislikes Than 'Concord'
Naughty Dog’s newly announced game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is off to a very bad start as the game’s announcement trailer has received 524% more dislikes than Firewalk Studios’ Concord reveal cinematic trailer.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has received over 256,000 dislikes on PlayStation’s upload of the announcement trailer.
In comparison, Concord’s Reveal Cinematic Trailer, which was also uploaded to PlayStation’s YouTube channel received 41,000 dislikes.
Obviously, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet had more views at 2.1 million compared to Concord’s 592,000.
Nevertheless, not only does Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet have more overall dislikes, but the percentage of people who did dislike the trailer is nearly double compared to Concord. 12.19% of everyone who watched the Intergalactic trailer disliked it. In contrast, 6.92% of everyone who watched the Concord trailer disliked it.
Only 4.62% of people liked the Intergalactic trailer while only 1.27% liked Concord’s reveal trailer.
Another comparison can be made to Concord’s Gameplay Trailer and Intergalactic’s trailer that was uploaded to the Naughty Dog YouTube channel.
On Naughty Dog’s channel the Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet trailer has 1.3 million views, 68,000 likes, and 167,000 dislikes.
That means 5.23% of viewers liked the trailer and 12.8% disliked it.
The Concord gameplay trailer received 1.1 million views and had just 8500 likes and 85,000 dislikes. That means just .77% of people who watched the trailer gave it a like and 7.72% disliked it.
Furthermore, the Intergalactic trailer has 96.4% more dislikes than Concord. However, Intergalactic does have 700% more likes compared to Concord.
If you want to compare it to another game that was announced during The Game Awards, Elden Ring Nightreign’s reveal gameplay trailer raked in 3.3 million views on Bandai Namco Entertainment America’s YouTube channel.
It received 177,000 likes and only 2,600 dislikes. That means that 5.3% of all people who watched the trailer gave it a like and only .08% of everyone who watched it disliked it.
Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet received over 9381% more dislikes than Elden Ring Nightreign.
What do you make of Intergalactic receiving so many more dislikes than Concord?
You are going to see the % of dislikes of these ideologically infested games go up as the customer base has finally gone past being weary of this garbage to actively pushing back against it.
If the studio/publisher doesn't make this voice actress (that plays the protagonist) shut her mouth, she is going to do for this game what Rachael Ziegler has done to Disney's Snow White. The lite helping promote this trash still hasn't learned that you can't push people this far this fast and they just deal with it. Like with promoting the gay agenda, they would have been better doing it slowly and incrementally. It took them decades to get Americans to accept gay marriage although its more like tolerate than accept. You can't force the public within <10 years to go from what they learned in high school biology to agreeing and believing that there are infinity genders and that men can have babies. The public is already angry with government over the mass illegals issues so now is not a really good tie to be angering them with even more BS.